The Business Research Company's Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Research Reveals Path To $2.95 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $2.95 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automated sample storage systems market is witnessing rapid growth as laboratories and research facilities increasingly adopt advanced technologies for sample management. These systems are becoming essential tools for ensuring precise and reliable storage solutions in various scientific and medical fields. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future prospects shaping this sector.

Market Expansion and Growth Projections for the Automated Sample Storage Systems Market

The automated sample storage systems market has experienced significant growth recently, expanding from $1.76 billion in 2025 to $1.95 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This increase over the past years is mainly due to the heavy dependence on manual storage methods, the limited automation in existing sample management processes, the rise of hospital and clinical research laboratories, growing biological sample volumes, and traditional temperature monitoring practices.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to further accelerate, reaching $2.95 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.9%. The forecast growth is driven by innovations in robotic sample retrieval systems, greater investment in cloud-based storage platforms, the expansion of genomics and pharmaceutical research, widespread adoption of integrated cryo-inventory management systems, and the development of energy-efficient, scalable storage units. Key trends during this period include increasing use of automated cryogenic storage, growing demand for ultra-low temperature freezers, integration of RFID and barcode tracking for samples, expansion of biobanking and clinical research applications, and a focus on high-capacity, energy-saving storage solutions.

Understanding Automated Sample Storage Systems and Their Role in Laboratories

Automated sample storage systems are sophisticated devices designed to store and organize biological, chemical, and other laboratory samples in tightly controlled environments. These systems use automation to manage the handling, organization, and retrieval of samples with high accuracy and consistency. This automation helps maintain sample integrity, prevents contamination or degradation, and optimizes preservation, which is crucial for research and clinical use.

View the full automated sample storage systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-sample-storage-systems-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Personalized Medicine as a Key Growth Driver for Automated Sample Storage Systems

One of the main factors fueling demand for automated sample storage systems is the growing emphasis on personalized medicine. This approach tailors medical treatments to individual patient characteristics like genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors, aiming to improve health outcomes. Advances in genetic testing have made personalized treatments more precise and accessible, increasing the need for secure and efficient sample management systems.

In personalized medicine, automated storage systems play a critical role by securely storing biological samples and facilitating quick access and analysis for patient-specific therapy development. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, up from six approvals in 2022. This surge highlights how personalized medicine is expanding and driving the automated sample storage systems market forward.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Trends in Automated Sample Storage Systems

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the automated sample storage systems market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong research presence. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the coming years, fueled by increasing investments in healthcare, expanding clinical research activities, and growing biobanking initiatives. The market report also covers other important regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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