A Historic Milestone: Bryn Mawr Online School Celebrates Inaugural Commencement for the Class of 2026

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bryn Mawr School made history on Sunday, June 7, 2026, celebrating the inaugural graduation ceremony for Bryn Mawr Online School (BMOS). The landmark event, held on Bryn Mawr's Baltimore campus, honored the school's very first graduating cohort of seven students.Founded in 2022, BMOS operates as a “fifth” division of The Bryn Mawr School, extending the institution's 141-year-old mission to girls across the United States and around the globe. By blending the flexibility of remote learning with live, synchronous instruction from Bryn Mawr’s exceptional faculty, BMOS delivers the same challenging curriculum, individualized attention, and supportive community that have defined the on-campus experience for over a century.The seven pioneering members of the BMOS inaugural graduating class come from across the country and around the world: Sofia Afable, Emily Finnigan, Olivia Johnson, Taylor McElhaney, Indigo Powell, Claire Rhodes, and Ava StanleyDemonstrating the global reach and academic strength of the program, the graduates are set to attend top-tier institutions worldwide this fall, including: Fairfield University, Jacksonville State University, Loyola University Chicago, University of Roehampton (UK), University of Virginia, University of Waterloo (Canada), and Vassar College."The graduation of the Class of 2026 is a historic milestone for Bryn Mawr Online School," said Justin Curtis, Head of BMOS. "These seven students didn't just attend a school; they helped build our community by actively shaping traditions, championing our values, and setting a standard of excellence. They have paved a bright path for every BMOS student who will follow in their footsteps."The commencement exercises featured powerful keynote remarks from Head of BMOS Justin Curtis and an inspiring address by Student Government President Taylor McElhaney. To honor the unique journey of this founding class, the ceremony included special video features detailing their time together across distances, followed by the presentation of the first-ever BMOS Nexus Award to Olivia Johnson. The prestigious award honors the individual whose presence serves as a vital link connecting, supporting, and empowering others—someone who embodies the true spirit of BMOS by elevating the potential of everyone around them to achieve more together than anyone could alone.To accommodate family, friends, and peers tuning in from multiple time zones and countries, the ceremony was broadcast via a full live-stream component.About Bryn Mawr Online School (BMOS)Established in 2022, Bryn Mawr Online School (BMOS) extends the inspiring mission of The Bryn Mawr School to a global student body. BMOS offers a dynamic, synchronous online education that pairs flexible learning with the high academic standards, empowering community, and elite faculty of one of the nation's premier independent girls' schools. For more information, please visit brynmawronline.org.

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