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The Business Research Company's Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market Trends Support A 10.9% CAGR Outlook Through The Forecast Period

Expected to grow to $11.05 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automated nucleic acid extraction devices market is experiencing swift growth, driven by advancements in molecular diagnostics and increasing demand for efficient laboratory processes. This evolving sector plays a critical role in healthcare by enabling faster and more reliable detection of infectious agents. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regional players, and future trends shaping this vital industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices

The market for automated nucleic acid extraction devices has expanded rapidly over recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.6 billion in 2025 to $7.32 billion in 2026, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to the surge in molecular diagnostic testing, the rising incidence of infectious diseases, wider adoption of laboratory automation, increased volumes of clinical tests, and improvements in nucleic acid chemistry.

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Looking ahead, the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market is expected to maintain this strong momentum. By 2030, it is forecasted to reach $11.05 billion, continuing the same CAGR of 10.9%. The anticipated expansion is fueled by growing needs for rapid diagnostic tools, higher investments in genomic research, the rise of personalized medicine testing, broader acceptance of point-of-care molecular diagnostics, and enhanced efficiency through technological innovations. Key trends for the future include greater use of fully automated extraction systems, rising demand for high-throughput diagnostics, integration of sample-to-result platforms, increased automation of laboratory workflows, and a stronger focus on contamination-free sample processing.

Understanding Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices and Their Purpose

Automated nucleic acid extraction devices are specialized instruments designed to perform critical steps such as isolation, purification, and concentration of nucleic acids, which are essential for molecular diagnostic tests. These devices are particularly valuable because they reduce the time and labor involved compared to performing manual extraction on the same number of samples. This efficiency helps streamline diagnostic workflows and improve testing throughput.

View the full automated nucleic acid extraction devices market report:

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The Impact of Infectious Diseases on Market Growth

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. Infectious diseases, caused by pathogens like bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, can spread from person to person or from animals to humans. During global health emergencies, such as pandemics, there is a heightened demand for diagnostic testing, where these automated devices play a crucial role in preparing samples for molecular analysis to detect pathogens.

For instance, data from GOV.UK in September 2023 highlighted a 7% increase in tuberculosis (TB) cases in England during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, with reported cases rising from 2,251 to 2,408. Such trends illustrate how the growing burden of infectious diseases propels the demand for automated nucleic acid extraction devices.

North America Holds the Leading Position in Market Size

In 2025, North America was the largest regional market for automated nucleic acid extraction devices. The global market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, North America currently leads in adoption and market size, driven by strong healthcare infrastructure and investment in advanced diagnostic technologies.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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