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The Business Research Company's Automated Hospital Beds Market Research Explores Growth Within A $46.99 Billion Opportunity

Expected to grow to $46.99 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automated hospital beds market is experiencing significant expansion as healthcare facilities increasingly adopt modern equipment to enhance patient care and caregiver efficiency. With the growing demand for advanced medical solutions, this sector is poised for continuous growth over the upcoming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors driving its expansion, regional trends, and key features of automated hospital beds.

Automated Hospital Beds Market Size and Projected Growth

The automated hospital beds market has shown robust growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $33.24 billion in 2025 to $35.84 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This historical growth is largely fueled by hospital modernization initiatives, rising admissions in critical care units, investments in automated beds to boost caregiver productivity, an early focus on patient safety, fall prevention measures, and the expansion of both public and private hospital infrastructure. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to reach $46.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%. Key drivers during this forecast period include the increasing elderly population, a surge in long-term care admissions, wider adoption of sophisticated automated and specialty beds, enhanced attention to patient comfort and pressure injury prevention, and growing demand from home care and post-acute care settings.

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Understanding Automated Hospital Beds and Their Benefits

Automated hospital beds are technologically advanced medical beds equipped with motorized systems that allow adjustments such as height elevation, backrest tilting, and leg positioning. These adjustments are often controlled remotely, making operations easier for both patients and caregivers while improving overall comfort. In addition to basic positioning features, some automated beds include integrated weighing scales, bed exit alarms, and pressure redistribution systems designed to enhance patient safety and care quality. These beds are integral to hospital environments as they support medical treatments and contribute to a more comfortable hospital stay.

How Rising Road Accidents Influence the Automated Hospital Beds Market

A major factor propelling the automated hospital beds market is the growing number of road accidents worldwide. Increasing traffic congestion, distracted driving due to mobile phone use, poor infrastructure upkeep, and non-compliance with traffic laws have all contributed to a higher incidence of road accidents. Automated hospital beds play a crucial role in these scenarios by offering features such as adjustable height that facilitates easier patient transfers and treatments, automated positioning to prevent bedsores, and remote controls for quick adjustments. These functions help ensure that patients receive prompt and comfortable medical care. For example, in January 2024, the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economic (BITRE) reported that Australia experienced 1,266 road fatalities in 2023, marking a 7.3% increase compared to the previous year. This rise in accidents is a significant factor driving market growth.

View the full automated hospital beds market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-hospital-beds-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Regional Insights and Market Distribution of Automated Hospital Beds

In 2025, North America was the leading region in the automated hospital beds market. The market analysis also covers other important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each of these areas contributes uniquely to the global market dynamics, with North America maintaining a dominant position due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and higher adoption rates of innovative medical technologies.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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