LLENA(AI)® Health Solutions Named One of Canada’s Top 100 AI & Tech Startups for ALL IN 2026

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LLENA(AI)® - Chronic care technology company recognized for connecting food, biometrics, care teams, GLP-1-supportive nutrition and daily health decisions

Chronic Disease Management with Nutrition, Exercise and Coaching is needed world-wide. We aim to fill that need. LLENA(AI)® is committed to working with teams across the global to address this issue.” — Charlotta Carter, LLENA(AI)™ Founder

MONTREAL , QUEBEC, CANADA, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LLENA(AI)® Health Solutions, Inc., an AI-powered chronic care technology company with a business presence in Canada, has been selected by Scale AI as one of Canada’s Top 100 AI & Tech Startups to be featured at ALL IN 2026.

ALL IN 2026 will take place September 16–17 in Montréal, bringing together leaders in artificial intelligence, advanced technology, investment, research and business innovation.

LLENA(AI)® was selected from more than 330 applicants based on the strength of its innovation and contribution to Canada’s growing AI and technology ecosystem. The recognition places the company among emerging ventures developing technology with the potential to create healthcare, economic and societal impact.

The selection comes as LLENA(AI)® expands from a nutrition-focused application into an AI-powered chronic care support platform for people managing Type II Diabetes, prediabetes and related metabolic health challenges. This includes people navigating changing nutrition and daily-care needs while using GLP-1 medications under the direction of healthcare professionals.

“Being featured at ALL IN 2026 gives us an opportunity to demonstrate how responsible, human-centered AI can address everyday gaps in chronic care,” said Charlotta Carter, CEO and cofounder of LLENA(AI)®. “Our goal is to make the decisions patients face at home, in stores, at restaurants, during telemedicine visits and between appointments more visible and actionable within a broader care workflow.”

LLENA(AI)—Learn To Love Eating Nutritiously Always—connects artificial intelligence, Glycemic Index science, biometric-informed food guidance, meal planning, food tracking, coaching, patient education and daily lifestyle inputs within one chronic care support experience.

The platform also provides GLP-1-supportive nutrition tools to help users plan around changing appetite, smaller portions, protein and fiber priorities, hydration, meal timing, food preferences and day-to-day tolerance. These tools are intended to help users translate guidance from clinicians and dietitians into practical food choices and daily routines.

“Food and lifestyle decisions are part of chronic care, but they often happen outside the systems where care is delivered,” Carter said. “As GLP-1 medications become part of more diabetes and metabolic-health care plans, patients also need practical support for adapting food routines based on nutrition priorities, personal preferences and care-team guidance.”

LLENA(AI)® is designed to work within existing healthcare systems rather than replace physicians, registered dietitians, clinics, care coordinators or telemedicine providers. The platform can support workflows such as Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Remote Therapeutic Monitoring, Medical Nutrition Therapy, telemedicine and clinic-based care.

Through its business-to-business model, LLENA(AI)® enables healthcare organizations to offer branded digital health experiences that complement existing clinical systems, patient-engagement programs and care teams. These experiences may include personalized meal guidance, food logging, hydration and nutrition reminders, coaching resources and tools that help patients document daily experiences for care-team discussions.

“Being featured at ALL IN strengthens the connection between our U.S. foundation and our growing Canadian business,” Carter said. “It provides a national and international platform to demonstrate how responsible AI can support diabetes and metabolic health while meeting patients where they are.”

LLENA(AI)®’s participation at ALL IN 2026 will include event promotion, startup visibility, networking opportunities and engagement with organizations seeking scalable applications of artificial intelligence.

About LLENA(AI)® Health Solutions, Inc.

LLENA(AI)® Health Solutions, Inc. is an AI-powered chronic care technology company with a business presence in Canada. The company serves people managing Type II Diabetes, prediabetes and related metabolic health challenges, including people seeking food and lifestyle support while using GLP-1 medications under professional medical supervision.

The LLENA(AI)® platform connects food choices, biometric information, artificial intelligence, Glycemic Index science, meal planning, coaching, telemedicine support, clinic-connected care and daily lifestyle decisions.



LLENA(AI)® stands for Learn To Love Eating Nutritiously Always.

Learn more at llenafood.life.

About ALL IN

ALL IN is an event dedicated to artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. Presented by Scale AI, it brings together business leaders, technology experts, investors, researchers, startups and public-sector decision-makers.

ALL IN 2026 will take place September 16–17 in Montréal, Canada.

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