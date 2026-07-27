Influential Women Highlights Cassandra Washington: Championing Wellness, Travel And Purposeful Living Through Education

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Chicago Public Schools Principal, Author, and Founder of Sustah-Girl Chronicles Empowers Women Over 50 and Educators Through Travel, Wellness, and Transformational GrowthChicago, Illinois – Cassandra Washington is a wellness advocate, transformational speaker, experienced educator, author, and travel and wellness content creator dedicated to helping individuals embrace personal growth, prioritize well-being, and pursue meaningful experiences at every stage of life. With 28 years of service in the Chicago Public Schools system, Cassandra has built a distinguished career centered on education, leadership, resilience, and supporting others through transformational change.Throughout her career in education, Cassandra served as both a teacher and school principal, developing a strong foundation in instructional leadership, student development, and creating learning environments centered on growth, equity, and professional excellence. She holds advanced degrees in education from National Louis University and has spent decades helping students, educators, and communities reach their fullest potential.After retiring from Chicago Public Schools in 2017, Cassandra embraced a passion she had carried throughout her professional journey: travel. While her career in education was deeply rewarding, the responsibilities of leadership often limited the time she could dedicate to exploring new destinations and experiences. Retirement allowed Cassandra to reconnect with her love of travel and transform that passion into a platform designed to inspire others to prioritize wellness, adventure, and personal renewal.Cassandra founded Sustah-Girl Chronicles, LLC, a digital publishing and media platform dedicated to travel, wellness, lifestyle, and personal growth for women over 50 and solo travelers. Through her platform, she shares resources, stories, and inspiration that encourage women to confidently explore the world while embracing the opportunities and possibilities of life after 50.Through Sustah-Girl Chronicles, Cassandra has become a voice for the Silver Travel movement, highlighting the importance and influence of mature travelers while encouraging women—particularly Baby Boomers and Gen X—to view travel as a pathway to renewal, confidence, connection, and self-discovery. She researches destinations that are safe, welcoming, and enriching for women over 50, while partnering with organizations to showcase the value of this often-overlooked travel audience.Her passion for empowering women through storytelling began decades earlier with the creation of the 1990s comic book Sustah-Girl: Queen of the Black Age. What started as a creative expression celebrating strength and identity evolved into a broader mission of empowering real women to recognize their own resilience, independence, and ability to create fulfilling lives.Cassandra is also the author of Silver Suitcases: A Travel Planner for Women Over 50, a resource designed to encourage mature women to approach travel with confidence and preparation. Through practical guidance and inspiration, she helps women overcome barriers, embrace new adventures, and recognize that exploration and personal growth do not have an age limit.Beyond her work in travel and content creation, Cassandra continues to serve the education community through professional development presentations, workshops, and tutoring for students. Her work is deeply rooted in educator wellness, with a focus on helping teachers and administrators prioritize self-care, strengthen resilience, and develop strategies to prevent burnout.Cassandra is the creator of two virtual wellness conferences titled “Educate and Exhale,” which were developed to provide educators with meaningful conversations, resources, and support surrounding personal and professional wellness. Although the conferences were initially delayed due to the pandemic and personal health challenges, Cassandra remained committed to bringing her vision to life and creating sustainable wellness communities where educators feel valued and supported.Her commitment to wellness education is further strengthened through her training as a Level 2 Life Coach and her Wellness in Travel & Tourism (WITT) certifications, allowing her to combine her experience in education, leadership, travel, and personal development to guide others toward healthier and more fulfilling lifestyles.Cassandra’s mission is to build wellness communities at the local, state, and national levels while empowering women over 50 to travel confidently, prioritize their well-being, and live with greater purpose, freedom, and fulfillment.For young women entering the wellness industry, Cassandra believes the most important qualities are patience, vision, and persistence. She emphasizes that meaningful success requires understanding one’s purpose and remaining committed to the journey, even when progress feels challenging.She recognizes that there may be moments when individuals question their direction and wonder why they started, but she encourages them to reconnect with their “why.” Whether pursuing wellness, travel and wellness, educator wellness, or another passion, Cassandra believes understanding the purpose behind the work is essential to creating lasting impact.For Cassandra, persistence is key. She believes change takes time and requires dedication, resilience, and the willingness to continue moving forward despite obstacles.One of the greatest challenges Cassandra sees within the wellness industry is helping companies and educational organizations fully recognize the importance of investing in wellness. She believes every industry is built around people, and people experience challenges that impact their personal and professional lives.Cassandra advocates for organizations to provide wellness programs, resources, and support systems that address the complete needs of their employees. She believes that when organizations invest in wellness, they create environments where individuals feel supported, valued, and better equipped to succeed.She also emphasizes the connection between wellness and employee retention. In education, Cassandra highlights the importance of supporting teachers and administrators who face demanding responsibilities and emotional challenges. She points to teacher retention as a significant concern, noting that one in five new teachers leave the profession within five years, creating additional costs related to recruitment, retraining, and maintaining workforce stability.For Cassandra, the challenge is not simply a lack of information—it is helping leaders understand the deeper human impact behind the data. She believes organizations must recognize that wellness is not an optional benefit, but a necessary investment in the people who drive their success.Through her work as an educator, author, speaker, wellness advocate, and travel creator, Cassandra Washington continues to inspire individuals to embrace growth, prioritize self-care, and create meaningful lives at every stage. Whether supporting educators, encouraging women to explore the world, or building wellness communities, she remains committed to helping others discover confidence, balance, and purpose.Learn More about Cassandra Washington:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Cassandra-Washington or through her website, https://www.sustah-girl.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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