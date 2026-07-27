Leanware Relaunched as an AI Engineering Company with Four Fixed Scope Services, Led by a Two Week AI ROI Assessment

Leanware launches four fixed-scope AI services anchored by a two-week AI ROI Assessment that identifies where AI delivers measurable business value.

BOGOTA, CAPITAL DISTRICT, COLOMBIA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bogotá based firm now offers a productized assessment that tells mid market operators exactly where AI pays off in their business, before they commit to building anything.Leanware, a software engineering firm building for startups and businesses worldwide since 2020, announced its relaunch as an AI Engineering Company, restructuring its offering into four fixed scope service lines and launching the AI ROI Assessment as a standalone product.The relaunch responds to a pattern Leanware has seen repeatedly among mid market companies: AI initiatives stall not because the technology fails, but because nobody scoped where it actually pays off in the business first. Leanware's answer combines two things that rarely sit in the same team: understanding of how a client's business processes actually work, and senior AI engineering that ships production systems.The challenge most companies face is not AI itself but knowing where it pays off in their specific business, the assessment the brand built answers that question in two weeks, leaving operators with ROI projections and a roadmap they keep whether they build with Leanware or not.The four service lines:-AI ROI Assessment. A two week engagement that produces a ranked list of AI opportunities with ROI projections and an implementation roadmap. The client keeps it regardless of what they build, or with whom.-Managed Custom AI Agents. An AI agent that does the operational work a client's team currently does by hand, such as processing invoices, enriching leads, or triaging support. Leanware builds it, runs it, and maintains it in production for a monthly fee.-AI Product Engineering. For startups shipping an AI product: milestone billed builds with a defined endpoint, paid against milestones the client can test rather than hours they can't audit.-Dedicated AI Engineering Teams. AI fluent engineers retained monthly on the client's roadmap. Clients interview every engineer before they join.Across all four lines, the same people who scope the work write the production code. There is no handoff between a discovery team and a delivery team.Track record:Leanware has built software for more than 25 startups and businesses since 2020 and holds a 5/5 client satisfaction rating across 24 verified reviews on Clutch. Recent published work includes a multi model AI grading agent in production with the University of Colorado, a cross platform AI fitness app taken from concept to launch in roughly four months for GloFlow, and a four engineer team embedded with US computer vision company Groundlight since 2022.The AI ROI Assessment is available now here: https://leanware.co/services/ai-readiness-assessment About Leanware:Leanware is an AI Engineering Company based in Bogotá, Colombia, working US hours (GMT-5). Founded in 2020, it serves businesses figuring out where AI pays off and startups building AI products, with lean, AI augmented senior teams billed against testable milestones. More at https://leanware.co Media contactCarlos Martinez, Co-Founder | carlos.martinez@leanware.co

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