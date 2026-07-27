Influential Women Spotlight: Nicole Stephenson, IOM: Founder Of Narrativa Consulting And Wharton Lecturer

ASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing Authentic Leadership and Professional Growth by Helping Individuals Find Their Voice, Build Connections, and Lead UnapologeticallyNicole Stephenson, IOM, is a dynamic communicator, transformational speaker, author, and leadership advocate dedicated to helping individuals and organizations redefine success, strengthen their confidence, and step fully into their potential. Through decades of experience in media, nonprofit leadership, professional development, and executive communication, Nicole has built a career centered around connection, authenticity, and empowering others to lead with purpose.As the Founder of Narrativa Consulting and a Lecturer in the Wharton Communication Program at the University of Pennsylvania, Nicole works with leaders, teams, and emerging professionals to develop stronger communication strategies, build meaningful relationships, and navigate professional growth with confidence. She is also the author of Unapologetic: Boldly Lead the Life and Career You Deserve, a powerful exploration of how individuals—particularly women—can overcome self-doubt through mentorship, sponsorship, skill-building, and intentional leadership.Nicole’s journey began at KYW Newsradio in Philadelphia, where she entered the workforce during the challenging economic environment of the 2008 financial crisis. Early in her career, she quickly demonstrated adaptability and initiative by working across both the newsroom and marketing departments. As media continued evolving, Nicole helped shape the station’s first digital marketing role, launching its Facebook presence during the early stages of social media’s rise.Within less than a year, Nicole advanced to become Marketing Director at just 22 years old, making her the youngest woman and only female director among senior leaders at the organization. Coming from a blue-collar background with no prior experience navigating corporate America, Nicole faced the challenges of entering a new professional environment by embracing curiosity, seeking mentorship, and continuously developing her skills.Rather than allowing uncertainty to hold her back, Nicole approached unfamiliar situations as opportunities to learn. She believes that asking questions, seeking guidance, and building relationships are essential components of growth. Her early experiences shaped a leadership philosophy that continues to influence her work today: success is not achieved by struggling alone, but by creating connections and learning from others.Nicole’s career later brought her to The Main Line Chamber of Commerce, where she initially joined as an assistant through a mentorship connection. Through dedication, relationship-building, and leadership development, she quickly advanced to become Executive Director of the Society of Professional Women. During more than a decade in this role, Nicole transformed programming, developed impactful initiatives, hosted high-profile speakers, and cultivated a thriving community focused on advancing women in leadership.Through her work with professional women, Nicole observed a recurring challenge: many accomplished individuals struggled to recognize their own achievements and often underestimated their abilities. These experiences strengthened her belief that success is not solely determined by credentials or accomplishments—it is also shaped by confidence, community, mentorship, and the ability to recognize one’s own value.During this period, Nicole continued investing in her own professional growth through leadership programs, nonprofit board service, and completion of the Institute for Organization Management through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. These experiences further strengthened her understanding of organizational leadership, strategic communication, and the importance of developing future leaders.Inspired by the lessons she gathered throughout her career, Nicole spent three years writing her debut book, Unapologetic: Boldly Lead the Life and Career You Deserve. The book reflects her belief that individuals can overcome self-doubt and create meaningful careers by embracing mentorship, building strong networks, developing skills, and refusing to minimize their own accomplishments.Nicole attributes much of her success to one simple principle: she is not afraid to ask for help. She believes many people avoid seeking support because they fear rejection, judgment, or the perception that needing assistance means they are not capable. However, Nicole views asking for help as a strength rather than a weakness.Throughout her career, collaboration and networking have been central to everything she does. She believes relationships are built through generosity, trust, and a willingness to support others. In her experience, the more people give to others, the more opportunities and support naturally return through the relationships they create.Nicole has always been comfortable acknowledging when she does not have all the answers. Early in her career at KYW Newsradio, she remembers asking basic questions about corporate processes, including what a 401(k) was. Instead of feeling embarrassed, she approached the experience with curiosity and a desire to learn.That mindset has remained a defining part of Nicole’s leadership style. She believes there should be no stigma around asking questions or seeking guidance. In her view, people do not need to struggle unnecessarily to prove their value. Growth comes from remaining open, learning continuously, and surrounding oneself with people who can provide knowledge and perspective.Nicole strongly believes in the philosophy that “a rising tide lifts all boats.” She recognizes that individuals and organizations become stronger when they support one another, share knowledge, and create opportunities for collective success. As a lifelong learner and perpetual student, she continues to seek new perspectives through courses, professional development opportunities, events, and conversations with others.The best career advice Nicole has received is simple: keep moving forward. She believes progress comes from continuing to take action even when circumstances are uncertain. This mindset has helped her remain resilient, adaptable, and focused throughout her career.For young women entering leadership, communication, or business fields, Nicole encourages them to follow their hearts and trust their intuition. She recognizes that women often face pressure to behave in specific ways or conform to traditional expectations of success. Her advice is to remain authentic, continue learning, and never hesitate to seek mentorship.Nicole believes mentorship is one of the most valuable resources available to professionals. However, she encourages individuals to think beyond traditional mentorship models. Rather than relying only on one mentor, she compares mentorship to creating a personal board of directors.Just as a business board includes individuals with different expertise, Nicole believes professionals should build a diverse network of advisors who can offer different perspectives. These mentors may come from different industries, generations, cultures, and professional backgrounds. She also believes younger professionals can provide valuable mentorship because they often bring fresh insights into changing workplace dynamics and emerging challenges.By intentionally creating a diverse support network, Nicole believes individuals can gain stronger guidance, make better decisions, and navigate both professional and personal challenges more effectively.Nicole also recognizes that one of the greatest opportunities in today’s professional landscape is also one of the biggest challenges: the abundance of available resources. Professionals now have access to countless organizations, associations, networking groups, and educational opportunities. However, determining where to invest time and energy can be overwhelming.As an entrepreneur and community leader, Nicole understands the difficulty of evaluating which opportunities create the greatest impact. She encourages professionals and business owners to clearly define their goals and determine whether an opportunity provides meaningful connections, valuable education, or strategic growth.Throughout her work in the chamber and event industry, Nicole has experienced the challenge of creating programming that stands out in a crowded marketplace. She believes organizations must communicate their value clearly and demonstrate the impact they create.For Nicole, the greatest disappointment is not simply low attendance numbers—it is knowing that people may miss opportunities to experience inspiring conversations, learn from remarkable leaders, and gain perspectives that could positively influence their lives.At the center of Nicole’s work are authenticity, honesty, integrity, and empathy. Her book, Unapologetic, reflects her commitment to remaining true to herself and encouraging others to do the same.Throughout her career, Nicole has often been told that she is direct, passionate, or outspoken. Earlier in her professional journey, some people suggested she was too much of herself in business settings. Over time, however, she recognized that the qualities others questioned were actually among her greatest strengths.Nicole believes authenticity creates trust. Her willingness to communicate honestly and transparently allows people to understand who she is and know that her relationships are built on sincerity rather than transactions.That commitment to honesty also influences how she approaches business decisions. Nicole believes in creating relationships based on genuine alignment rather than simply pursuing short-term opportunities. She has advised individuals not to pursue certain opportunities when she believed they were not the right fit, knowing that long-term trust is more valuable than immediate gain.Empathy is another guiding value in Nicole’s life. She believes understanding others does not require agreeing with every viewpoint, but it does require listening and recognizing that every person’s experiences shape how they see the world.Rather than approaching conversations from a place of defense, Nicole seeks understanding by asking questions and learning how others reached their conclusions. She believes people want to feel recognized and respected, and one of the most meaningful things individuals can offer one another is the ability to say, “I see you, I hear you, and I understand you.”Through her work as an author, speaker, consultant, and educator, Nicole Stephenson continues expanding her impact by helping individuals build confidence, strengthen communication skills, develop meaningful relationships, and pursue success on their own terms. Through authenticity, mentorship, and unapologetic leadership, she remains committed to helping others recognize their value and lead with purpose.Learn More about Nicole Stephenson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Nicole-Stephenson or through her website, https://narrativaconsulting.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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