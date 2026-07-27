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The Business Research Company's Automated Compounding Devices Market Outlook Signals Expansion To $3.53 Billion Through 2030

Expected to grow to $3.53 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automated compounding devices market is becoming increasingly important as healthcare facilities seek to improve medication preparation accuracy and efficiency. With rising demands for personalized treatments and sterile compounding, this market is positioned for steady growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, major players, and regional trends shaping this sector.

Market Expansion and Projections for Automated Compounding Devices

The automated compounding devices market has shown significant growth recently, with its value expected to rise from $2.51 billion in 2025 to $2.69 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include increasing workloads in hospital pharmacies, a growing need for sterile intravenous (IV) preparations, early adoption of total parenteral nutrition (TPN) compounding automation, hospital efforts to minimize compounding errors, and the expansion of inpatient medication therapies.

Download a free sample of the automated compounding devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18231&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $3.53 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.0%. This anticipated growth is driven by heightened focus on medication safety compliance, increased investments in automated pharmacy technologies, a rise in outsourcing sterile compounding services, growing volumes of oncology and critical care drug compounding, and the integration of digital workflow and reporting systems. Key trends expected to influence the market include the rising use of automated devices to reduce manual medication errors, increased demand for precise compounding of IV formulations such as oncology drugs and TPN solutions, a shift towards centralized and large-scale sterile compounding facilities in healthcare, wider adoption of automated workflow validation and barcode-based verification, and a preference for compact, modular, and upgradeable compounding platforms suitable for pharmacy operations.

Understanding Automated Compounding Devices and Their Role

Automated compounding devices are specialized machines designed to streamline the preparation of medications, particularly intravenous solutions, within healthcare environments. These devices improve accuracy and operational efficiency, significantly lowering the chances of human error during medication compounding and enhancing patient safety.

View the full automated compounding devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-compounding-devices-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Factors Stimulating Growth in the Automated Compounding Devices Market

One of the main growth catalysts is the rising production and use of personalized medicines. Personalized medicine tailors healthcare decisions, treatments, and interventions to the unique characteristics of each patient. The increase in personalized therapies stems from advances in genetics, patient-specific data, and supportive healthcare regulations. Automated compounding devices are critical in this area because they enable the precise preparation of customized medication formulations based on individual patient needs by automating the mixing of pharmaceutical ingredients in exact proportions.

For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based non-profit, reported that the FDA approved 16 novel personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, up from six approvals in 2022. This surge in personalized medicines is directly fueling increased demand and growth within the automated compounding devices market.

Regional Market Overview for Automated Compounding Devices

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the automated compounding devices market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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