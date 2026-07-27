Adeline Thomas, Recognized By Influential Women, Builds Elderly Savior Homecare Through Compassionate Care

ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Entrepreneur Combines Hands-On Leadership, Skilled Care Services, and Business Mentorship to Support Aging Individuals, Strengthen Communities, and Empower Future Home Care LeadersAdeline Thomas, Owner and hands-on operator of Elderly Savior Homecare, is redefining the future of home-based healthcare through compassionate service, strong operational leadership, and a commitment to helping individuals receive quality care in the comfort of their own homes. As the founder of a private-duty home care agency based in New Jersey, Adeline oversees personal care, companionship, and skilled nursing services while remaining actively involved in client care, staffing, operations, and community outreach.In addition to leading Elderly Savior Homecare, Adeline serves as the organization’s Operations Manager, managing daily operations, contracts, staffing strategies, compliance, and service quality. She is also the founder of Elderly Savior Academy, a coaching program designed to support aspiring entrepreneurs who want to build, grow, and successfully operate their own home care businesses. Adeline also recently became the founder of Elderly Savior Workforce & Care Foundation, a support service for underserved seniors through community care initiatives, caregiver training, workforce development, educational programs, and charitable activities.Adeline’s mission is centered around keeping clients safe, supported, and independent at home while reducing unnecessary hospitalizations through a combination of compassionate personal care and skilled nursing services. Through a hands-on leadership style, strong accountability systems, and a dedication to sustainable growth, she has transformed Elderly Savior Homecare from a one-room home operation into an established agency serving communities throughout New Jersey.Today, the organization holds government contracts, including Medicaid, veterans programs, and the Division of Developmental Disabilities, while continuing to expand its presence with plans for a larger corporate office in Verona, New Jersey. Through this growth, Adeline remains focused on maintaining the personal connection and high standards of care that shaped the company from the beginning.Adeline’s journey into healthcare was built through determination, adaptability, and a willingness to gain experience across multiple industries. Before entering the home care field, she worked in retail, grocery, banking, and library services while pursuing her education in healthcare administration. Her career took a defining turn when she became a home health aide, where she discovered her passion for caring for others and developed a deeper understanding of the needs of patients, families, and caregivers.In 2016, Adeline founded Elderly Savior Homecare with a vision to provide reliable, compassionate support for individuals who wanted to remain safely at home. Starting with limited resources, she personally funded and operated the business while reinvesting early earnings back into the company’s growth.Adeline attributes much of her success to sacrifice and reinvestment. During the early years of building the organization, she made the decision not to pay herself while prioritizing employee payroll, operational expenses, and business development. Every time she issued payments to nurses and home health aides, she chose to reinvest what would have been her own compensation back into strengthening the company.Although the decision required significant personal sacrifice, Adeline believes that commitment created the foundation necessary for long-term success. She built Elderly Savior Homecare from the ground up without relying on major contracts or outside funding. Beginning in one room of her home, she initially operated as a one-person team, handling everything from door-to-door marketing and physician outreach to relationship building within the community.For Adeline, the willingness to do the difficult work, make sacrifices, and remain committed to the vision is what allowed Elderly Savior Homecare to grow into the organization it is today.One of the most important lessons Adeline has learned throughout her entrepreneurial journey is the importance of building systems that allow an organization to succeed beyond one individual. She believes strong structure, consistency, and accountability are essential components of sustainable growth.According to Adeline, compassion is at the heart of healthcare, but structure is what protects people and ensures organizations can continue delivering dependable services. She believes leaders must be willing to do what others avoid and remain consistent in their efforts to create meaningful results.Adeline is equally passionate about encouraging women entering healthcare and business to pursue education, continue learning, and build strong foundations. She believes knowledge is one of the greatest assets individuals can develop because it can never be taken away.Throughout her career, Adeline has continued investing in her own education and professional development through workshops, coaching programs, and training opportunities. Even after successfully building a home care company, she returned to school to pursue her second Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, allowing her to expand her clinical knowledge and provide even greater value to her organization.Adeline encourages aspiring healthcare professionals not to take shortcuts, emphasizing the importance of hands-on experience and understanding the realities of patient care. Her own career reflects this philosophy, as she progressed from working as a home health aide to becoming the owner of a growing healthcare organization.For entrepreneurs, Adeline believes passion is essential. She encourages individuals to build businesses in industries they genuinely care about because a strong connection to the work creates greater resilience and purpose. She also encourages women to embrace challenges, take calculated risks, and remain willing to make sacrifices when pursuing meaningful goals.One of the biggest challenges facing the home care industry today is the shortage of qualified nurses, particularly throughout New Jersey and surrounding areas. Adeline believes that while nursing remains one of the most important professions, barriers to entering the field have contributed to workforce shortages.She has also observed that evolving career expectations and the rapid growth of technology have encouraged some individuals to seek faster paths to entrepreneurship rather than investing years into education and professional development. Additionally, many nurses are choosing travel nursing or facility-based positions because of compensation and benefits, creating additional staffing challenges for home care providers.This industry challenge is one reason Adeline decided to pursue her own nursing degree. As someone who hires and supports nurses every day, she wanted to further strengthen her ability to step in when needed and deepen her understanding of the clinical aspects of care.At the same time, Adeline sees tremendous opportunities within home healthcare. As more professionals experience the pressures of traditional healthcare facilities with high patient volumes, many are seeking opportunities to provide more personalized one-on-one care in home settings.The growing desire among seniors to age in place has also increased demand for reliable home care services. Adeline believes helping individuals remain in familiar environments while receiving quality support is one of the most important opportunities in healthcare today.She also recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic created new opportunities for smaller agencies as larger organizations faced capacity limitations and began partnering with community-based providers. Elderly Savior Homecare’s ability to provide both skilled nursing and personal care services gives the organization a unique advantage in a market where many agencies specialize in only one area.Looking toward the future, Adeline is focused on continued expansion, including entering additional states and exploring potential franchising opportunities to help more communities access quality home care services.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Adeline’s leadership is guided by strong personal values centered on family, faith, hard work, integrity, accountability, and continuous growth. Faith plays an important role in her life, and she remains actively involved in her church community as a youth leader and through supporting church financial responsibilities. Her stepfather is a pastor, and her faith continues to influence how she approaches service and leadership.Family is equally important to Adeline. She is a wife and mother of two children, with her son entering his second year of college and her daughter entering 12th grade. While entrepreneurship requires significant dedication, Adeline makes a conscious effort to maintain balance and prioritize meaningful family time, especially on weekends.She also believes accountability is essential for effective leadership. While she holds her team accountable for their responsibilities, she works with a coach who challenges her own growth as a leader. This support allows her to step away from daily operations, reflect strategically, and continue improving.For Adeline, continuous learning is a lifelong commitment. She believes knowledge creates opportunity and continues seeking education, mentorship, and professional development opportunities that help her grow personally and professionally.Through integrity, dedication, and a commitment to creating value, Adeline builds teams focused on purpose rather than simply filling positions. She seeks individuals who contribute meaningful skills, passion, and commitment to the organization and holds herself to the same standard.Today, Adeline Thomas continues expanding her impact through Elderly Savior Homecare, Elderly Savior Academy, Elderly Savior Workforce & Care Foundation, and her ongoing nursing education. With a vision for multi-state growth and future franchising, she remains dedicated to improving home healthcare, empowering entrepreneurs, and ensuring individuals receive compassionate care where they feel most comfortable—at home.Learn More about Adeline Thomas:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Adeline-Thomas or through her website, https://elderlysaviorhc.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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