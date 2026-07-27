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The Business Research Company's Automated Blood Collection Market Report Examines Leading Companies And Growth Opportunities

Expected to grow to $3.46 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automated blood collection sector is experiencing swift development, driven by technological progress and growing healthcare demands. As medical facilities seek more efficient and precise methods for blood sampling, this market is set to undergo substantial expansion over the coming years. Here’s an overview of its current size, growth factors, key players, and regional outlook.

Market Size Projections and Growth Trajectory for Automated Blood Collection

The automated blood collection market has seen rapid growth recently, with its value expected to rise from $1.52 billion in 2025 to $1.8 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. This increase during the historical period is primarily due to the persistent use of manual blood collection techniques, dependence on traditional venipuncture, limited availability of automated systems, a surge in diagnostic and hospital procedures, and a rising demand for precise diagnostic results. Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand significantly, reaching $3.46 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.7%. This forecasted surge is fueled by advancements in robotic venipuncture technology, growing adoption of point-of-care testing, increasing investments in hospital automation, expansion of diagnostic and pathology labs, and supportive regulations for automated sampling.

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Understanding Automated Blood Collection and Its Importance

Automated blood collection involves the use of sophisticated technology and automated devices designed to collect blood samples accurately and efficiently. These systems reduce dependence on manual labor, improve accuracy, minimize errors, and enhance patient comfort and safety during the blood draw process. Commonly utilized in laboratories and healthcare settings, automated blood collection ensures consistent sample quality and streamlines handling protocols.

Factors Powering Demand in the Global Automated Blood Collection Market

A key driver behind the expanding automated blood collection market is the notable rise in blood donations worldwide. This growth is supported by heightened awareness about the crucial role of blood in emergency care, extensive blood donation campaigns by health organizations and community groups, and technological improvements that make donation safer and more effective. Automated systems facilitate blood donation by optimizing the collection process, reducing manual involvement, decreasing errors, and making the experience more comfortable for donors. For instance, the NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) in the UK reported 119,371 new blood donations during the 2023-2024 period, showing a slight increase from 119,016 donations the previous year. This upward trend in blood donations is a significant factor propelling market growth.

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Regional Leadership and Market Coverage in Automated Blood Collection

In 2025, North America led the automated blood collection market, holding the largest regional share. The market analysis includes key geographic segments such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and regional prospects moving forward.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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