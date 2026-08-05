Orbit Eye Centre Promotes Professional Assessment for Eyelid Skin Tags and Glaucoma Risk
The Calgary ophthalmology clinic is sharing practical guidance on benign eyelid lesions, glaucoma evaluation, and the importance of individualized eye care.
Eyelid skin is delicate, and a growth near the eye should not be treated as though it were located on a less sensitive part of the body. Skin tags are commonly benign, but warts, moles, cysts, and other lesions can look similar to an untrained observer. A physician can examine the area, consider its appearance and location, and advise whether removal, observation, or further testing is appropriate.
A person concerned about a skin tag under eye may be proactive due to irritation, rubbing, appearance, uncertainty about the diagnosis, or a recent change in the growth. The safest next step is an assessment rather than attempting to cut, burn, freeze, or chemically treat tissue close to the eye at home.
Options for skin tag removal Calgary patients receive may vary according to the size, position, and clinical features of the lesion. Orbit Eye Centre explains that possible methods include cryotherapy, electrosurgery, ligation, or surgical removal. Numbing medication may be used when appropriate, and some lesions may require stitches or biopsy based on the physician's assessment.
Patients should also provide an accurate medication and health history before a procedure. Blood thinners and other medicines can affect planning, but no medication should be stopped without instructions from the prescribing or treating physician. The clinic can provide preparation guidance after reviewing the individual case and proposed procedure.
Glaucoma requires a different kind of vigilance because common forms may progress gradually without obvious early symptoms. The condition can damage the optic nerve and lead to permanent vision loss. Eye pressure measurement is important, but a complete evaluation may also include examination of the optic nerve, corneal thickness, drainage angle, peripheral vision, and imaging or computer-assisted measurements when indicated.
Someone seeking a glaucoma specialist may have elevated eye pressure, a family history, suspicious optic-nerve findings, changes in side vision, previous eye injury, long-term steroid exposure, or another risk factor identified during routine care. Because glaucoma can also occur in people without obvious risk factors, examination recommendations should be individualized by an eye-care professional.
Treatment depends on the type of glaucoma, the extent of damage, eye pressure, progression, and the patient's broader health needs. Options can include prescription eye drops, laser procedures, and surgery. Treatment cannot restore optic-nerve damage that has already occurred, so early detection, adherence to prescribed therapy, and continued monitoring are central to protecting remaining vision.
Angle-closure glaucoma can present more suddenly. Severe eye pain, a sudden headache, nausea or vomiting, blurred vision, redness, or halos around lights may indicate an eye emergency and should not wait for a routine appointment. Anyone experiencing sudden or severe symptoms should seek immediate medical assessment through an appropriate emergency service.
Orbit Eye Centre's ophthalmology team evaluates both medical and cosmetic concerns with attention to the anatomy and function of the eye and surrounding structures. This combined perspective is especially useful when a seemingly minor eyelid concern is close to the ocular surface or when a chronic disease requires repeated testing and a long-term management plan.
This information is educational and does not replace an examination, diagnosis, or treatment plan from a qualified healthcare professional. Patients can contact Orbit Eye Centre to discuss referral requirements, appointment availability, procedure preparation, or questions about the clinic's eyelid and glaucoma services.
Conclusion
Professional assessment helps separate a routine cosmetic concern from a condition requiring further investigation, while appropriate glaucoma monitoring helps identify risk before avoidable vision loss progresses. Orbit Eye Centre provides Calgary patients with access to specialized evaluation, individualized recommendations, and ongoing ophthalmic care.
About Orbit Eye Centre
Orbit Eye Centre is an ophthalmology clinic located at Suite 300, 5 Richard Way SW in Calgary, Alberta. Its physicians provide medical, surgical, and cosmetic eye care, including assessment and treatment for benign eyelid lesions and skin tags, glaucoma, retinal conditions, cataracts, dry eye, oculoplastic concerns, lacrimal and orbital conditions, and related ophthalmic needs.
Margo Sandy
Orbit Eye Centre
+1 403-255-5561
msandy@orbiteyecentre.com
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Orbit Eye Centre Promotes Professional Assessment for Eyelid Skin Tags and Glaucoma Risk
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