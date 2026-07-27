Influential Women Features Nadine Ghabrial: Senior IT Talent Acquisition Specialist At Mitchell Martin Inc., New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging More Than 25 Years of Industry Expertise, Strategic IT Talent Solutions, and Relationship-Focused Leadership to Connect Organizations with Exceptional Technology TalentNadine Ghabrial, a highly accomplished Senior IT Talent Acquisition Specialist based in New York, has more than 25 years of experience helping organizations identify, attract, and retain exceptional technology professionals. Throughout her distinguished career, Nadine has developed a reputation as a trusted recruiting partner, combining deep industry knowledge, strategic workforce solutions, and a people-centered approach to connect leading organizations with top-tier IT talent.For more than two decades, Nadine has been an integral part of Mitchell Martin Inc., where she has led full-cycle recruitment efforts for both permanent and contract IT positions. Supporting clients across financial services, healthcare, and technology sectors, she has successfully guided organizations through evolving hiring landscapes while delivering customized talent solutions aligned with business goals.Nadine’s expertise spans some of the most in-demand areas within the technology industry, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, enterprise systems, and emerging technologies. Her ability to understand complex technical requirements and identify professionals with the right combination of skills, experience, and cultural alignment has positioned her as a valuable resource for both clients and candidates.Her outstanding performance and dedication have been recognized through multiple President’s Club honors, celebrating her achievements as a top performer in 2021, 2022, and 2024. These accomplishments reflect not only her recruiting expertise but also her consistency, resilience, and commitment to delivering exceptional results.Throughout her career, Nadine has demonstrated an impressive ability to adapt alongside the rapidly changing technology landscape. She began her professional journey in Sydney, Australia, where she worked on IBM-related accounts and developed a strong foundation in technology recruiting. Her career later brought her to the United States, where she continued to expand her expertise and build a long-standing leadership role at Mitchell Martin.In her current position, Nadine partners closely with hiring managers, executives, and business leaders to oversee every stage of the recruitment lifecycle. From understanding workforce needs and developing sourcing strategies to interviewing candidates, facilitating placements, and maintaining post-placement relationships, she approaches each engagement with professionalism, insight, and a commitment to long-term success.Beyond her client responsibilities, Nadine is passionate about mentorship and contributing to the growth of the recruiting profession. She has played an important role in supporting junior recruiters, sharing industry knowledge, and encouraging others to develop the skills needed to succeed in a competitive and evolving field. Her dedication to developing future talent reflects her belief that success is strengthened when knowledge and experience are shared.Nadine attributes much of her success to her genuine passion for recruiting and the relationships she builds with people. She believes that enjoying one’s work is essential to achieving long-term success. For Nadine, recruiting is more than matching candidates with opportunities—it is about understanding people’s goals, helping organizations grow, and creating meaningful connections that positively impact careers.Over the years, she has found that success is built through perseverance, dedication, and a strong work ethic, combined with a commitment to continuous learning. In an industry that changes constantly, Nadine remains focused on staying informed about emerging technologies, market trends, and evolving workforce needs.Professional development has always been a priority throughout Nadine’s career. She has taken advantage of numerous training opportunities provided through her organization and has participated in educational programs led by industry experts, including seminars with Bob Bruno and personal development programs from Tony Robbins focused on mindfulness, inspiration, and achieving personal and professional success. She also recently completed a three-month Executive Leadership program at Mitchell Martin Inc. and participated in LinkedIn training focused on artificial intelligence.Continuous learning remains central to Nadine’s approach. She believes that staying curious and expanding her knowledge are essential to remaining effective in the technology recruiting industry. After 27 years in the field, she continues to embrace new challenges and opportunities, recognizing that the constant evolution of technology is what makes the industry exciting.One of the most valuable pieces of career advice Nadine has received is to continually challenge herself, continue learning, and never give up. She believes success is not achieved overnight but is built through determination, resilience, and consistent effort. That mindset has guided her throughout her career, helping her remain adaptable during periods of uncertainty and change.For women entering the IT recruiting industry, Nadine emphasizes the importance of patience, perseverance, and curiosity. She encourages professionals to learn from experienced colleagues, seek mentorship, and never hesitate to ask questions. In her view, every conversation is an opportunity to gain knowledge and improve.Nadine also believes that candidates themselves are among the greatest resources in recruiting. By actively listening, asking thoughtful questions, and taking time to understand candidates’ technical backgrounds and career goals, recruiters can build trust and develop stronger partnerships. These meaningful conversations help recruiters better evaluate talent and navigate the complexities of the technology industry.Having experienced major industry shifts, including the aftermath of September 11, 2001, and the 2008 financial crisis, Nadine understands the importance of resilience. She recognizes that recruiting can be influenced by economic cycles and changing market conditions, but believes adaptability and determination are key to overcoming challenges.Today, one of the biggest opportunities in IT recruiting is the continued advancement of technology, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, and machine learning. While these innovations create new opportunities, Nadine believes they also require professionals to remain committed to ongoing education and awareness of emerging trends.Beyond her achievements in technology recruiting, Nadine is also a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, reflecting her passion for wellness and helping others create healthier, more balanced lives. She brings the same dedication, empathy, and commitment to personal growth to her health coaching work that she brings to her professional career.At the core of Nadine’s personal and professional philosophy are integrity, honesty, accountability, and respect. She believes that staying true to one’s values, treating others with kindness, and consistently doing the right thing create lasting success. She emphasizes the importance of taking ownership of decisions, maintaining a positive mindset, and contributing positively to both the workplace and community.Above all, Nadine Ghabrial remains dedicated to making a meaningful impact—whether by helping organizations build stronger teams, supporting professionals in advancing their careers, or encouraging others to pursue personal growth and well-being. Through more than 25 years of expertise, leadership, and service, she continues to demonstrate the power of passion, perseverance, and genuine connection in creating lasting success.Learn More about Nadine Ghabrial:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Nadine-Ghabrial Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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