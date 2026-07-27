Friends Forever Pets Expands Outdoor Accessories Collection for Pet Owners

Outdoor Accessories for Pets

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every adventure-loving pet parent wishes for one thing: that their pet could experience their adventures with them. And Friends Forever Pets brings exactly that: its outdoor accessories for pets. Introducing a wider range of products created for pet parents.

The new collection features travel-ready essentials designed to keep your pets protected and comfortable on every outdoor adventure, with free site-wide shipping. This collection is specifically designed for adventure-loving pet parents who love to spend their time hiking, camping, and road-tripping.

Now, are you an individual who loves the outdoors? But you also have a pet that you love, and you hate leaving them with the sitters. Friends Forever Pets has just the right products for you and your pet. With their expansion of outdoor and travel accessories, you can enjoy the outdoors with the ones you love.

Made for Life on the Move

Now you're probably wondering why. “Why do I need separate products for the outdoors?” Well, as time moves forward and people prioritize a more active lifestyle, why not bring your pets too? To do that, you need accessories, and not just any accessories; you need the right ones to keep your pets safe and comfortable whenever and anywhere you go.

And Friends Forever Pets has the necessary accessories for when you're on the go, from comfortable outdoor dog bed mats, leashes, and harnesses made durable and with reflective material that keep your dog near and visible, to blankets to keep them warm or even dog poop bag holders for any ‘fun accidents’ on your trips. Now that to me sounds like the perfect dog travel gear kit you would want with you.

The expansion further adds more comfort, with collapsible travel accessories like bowls, protective covers that shield them from the rain, and easy-clean gear to really get into those muddy paws. All that convenience, and by the end of your adventures, you could come and simply toss your dog's gear into the washing machine as you would yours; it's really that simple. So now you don't have to worry about the aftermath

Comfort that Travels

Here at Friends Forever Pets, we are here to support every parent and their pet's needs, whether it's the comfort of your home and your fireplace or the comfort at a campsite; we ensure your pet is comfortable and safe, ensuring you peace of mind knowing that there's us who care about your loved one as much as you do.

“Comfort shouldn't end at your front door; it should come wherever your pet goes. And our expanded outdoor collection reflects that very sentiment, keeping you happy and your pets safe and comfortable wherever the outdoors becomes our priority," said a spokesperson for Friends Forever Pets.

Supporting that very message, Friends Forever Pets wants comfort and safety for every pet everywhere, which is why you can now find the expanded outdoor accessories collection available on the website. Free site-wide shipping on every order. Now you can be at ease when planning your next outdoor trip with your furry friend, because Friends Forever Pets has your back.

About Friends Forever Pets

Friends Forever Pets is a pet products company specializing in bedding solutions for dogs and cats. Available through friendsforeverpets.com, the company’s catalog includes orthopedic beds, donut-style beds, and related pet accessories designed for everyday use. The pet-friendly lifestyle brand focuses on products that combine practical maintenance features with designs intended for modern pet-owning households across the United States.

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