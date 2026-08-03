GemFind Launches EDI & PDF Purchase Order Automation in JewelCloud 2.0

New capabilities help jewelry manufacturers to receive purchase orders through EDI or formatted PDF, simplifying order processing and accelerating fulfillment.

Our goal has always been to remove friction between jewelry manufacturers and retailers” — Alex Fetanat, CEO & Founder

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GemFind Digital Solutions today announced the launch of Purchase Order Automation in JewelCloud 2.0, introducing new Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and PDF Purchase Order capabilities that streamline how jewelry retailers submit orders to manufacturers.The new functionality allows retailers using JewelCloud to generate purchase orders directly within the platform, while giving manufacturers the flexibility to receive orders in the format that best fits their business. Manufacturers with ERP or order management systems can receive purchase orders through EDI, while those without EDI capabilities can automatically receive professionally formatted PDF purchase orders by email.By supporting both workflows, JewelCloud 2.0 enables manufacturers of every size—from independent designers to large national brands—to automate order processing without changing their existing operations.One Platform. Two Ordering Options.With Purchase Order Automation, JewelCloud 2.0 now offers:Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) integration for compatible ERP and order management systems.Automatic PDF purchase order generation for manufacturers that prefer email-based workflows.Standardized purchase order formatting across participating retailers.Faster order processing with reduced manual data entry.Fewer ordering errors and improved order accuracy.A scalable solution that accommodates manufacturers regardless of their technology infrastructure.The result is a more efficient ordering experience for both retailers and manufacturers, reducing administrative work while improving speed and accuracy throughout the purchasing process.Built for the Jewelry IndustryUnlike generic B2B commerce platforms, JewelCloud 2.0 is purpose-built for the unique needs of the jewelry industry. The platform already helps manufacturers distribute product data, images, pricing, inventory, and marketing assets to retailers. The addition of Purchase Order Automation extends JewelCloud’s capabilities beyond product distribution, creating a more connected commerce experience from product discovery through order placement.Manufacturers can continue using their existing business systems while retailers benefit from a standardized purchasing workflow that reduces delays and improves communication.“Our goal has always been to remove friction between jewelry manufacturers and retailers,” said Alex Fetanat, Founder and CEO of GemFind Digital Solutions. “Every manufacturer operates differently. Some have invested in ERP systems that support EDI, while others simply want a clean, accurate purchase order delivered by email. With JewelCloud 2.0, we’re supporting both. Manufacturers can receive orders the way they prefer, while retailers enjoy a faster, more efficient purchasing experience.”Fetanat added, “Purchase Order Automation is another important step toward our vision of making JewelCloud the industry’s most connected digital commerce platform—bringing product distribution, ordering, and business operations together in one seamless ecosystem.”Driving Digital TransformationAs the jewelry industry continues to modernize its operations, JewelCloud 2.0 is helping manufacturers and retailers replace manual processes with intelligent digital workflows that improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and strengthen business relationships.The introduction of EDI and PDF Purchase Order Automation reflects GemFind’s continued investment in delivering practical technology solutions that address real-world challenges faced by today’s jewelry businesses.Upcoming Webinar on JewelCloud 2.0In addition to the launch of these new functionalities in JewelCloud 2.0, GemFind will be hosting a webinar on Thursday August 20th at 2pm est/ 11am pst focused on "How JewelCloud 2.0 Connects Brands, Retailers, and Consumers in One Ecosysyem." Join Alex Fetanat, Founder & CEO of GemFind, along with Rodney Roberts, Data Specialist, and Zachary Learned, Business Development Executive, to learn how brands can streamline product distribution, retailers can access enriched product content and marketing assets, and consumers can enjoy a more seamless online shopping experience, all through a centralized platform designed to drive efficiency, visibility, and growth. Reserve your spot here: https://gemfind.com/pages/how-jewelcloud-2-0-connects-brands-retailers-and-consumers-in-one-ecosystem#register About GemFind Digital SolutionsFor more than 25 years, GemFind Digital Solutions has been a trusted technology partner to the jewelry industry. The company provides ecommerce websites, digital marketing services, and innovative software solutions including RingBuilder, DiamondLink, StudBuilder, PendantBuilder, WatchCustomizer, GemText AI, and the JewelCloud platform.JewelCloud is the jewelry industry’s leading platform for centralized product data management, AI-powered content enrichment, and seamless distribution between manufacturers and retailers, helping businesses accelerate digital growth and improve operational efficiency.For more information about JewelCloud 2.0, visit www.jewelcloud.com or schedule a personalized demonstration.

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