Open Boats Shares Its Recommendations for Watching the Solar Eclipse from the Sea in Ibiza Safely

The total solar eclipse on 12 August will be visible from Sant Antoni de Portmany at around 8:33 pm, when the Sun will be very close to the horizon

UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The total solar eclipse on 12 August will be visible from Sant Antoni de Portmany at around 8:33 pm, when the Sun will be very close to the horizonOn Wednesday, 12 August, Ibiza will be one of the last places in Spain from which the total solar eclipse can be observed. With growing interest in the event and a high number of vessels expected along the coastline, Open Boats has prepared a series of recommendations for enjoying the eclipse from the sea safely and responsibly.According to calculations by Spain’s National Geographic Institute, the eclipse will begin in Sant Antoni de Portmany at approximately 7:39 pm. Totality is expected to take place between around 8:32 pm and 8:34 pm and will last for just over one minute.The event will occur shortly before sunset, with the Sun very low on the western horizon. This could create a particularly striking view from Ibiza’s coastline, but it will also require boat users to take additional precautions, as many vessels will begin returning to port in low-light conditions and during a period of unusually heavy maritime traffic.“The eclipse will be an extraordinary experience, but we must remember that it will take place on one of the busiest dates of the summer and in different visibility conditions from those normally encountered. Planning, caution and respect between vessels will be essential,” explains the Open Boats team.## Plan the Departure and Return JourneyOpen Boats recommends checking the latest weather and maritime forecasts before setting out, choosing the observation area in advance and allowing sufficient time to return to port safely.Boat users should also check the available fuel, ensure that the navigation lights are working correctly and confirm that all required safety equipment is on board.While navigating, speed limits must be respected and a safe distance maintained from other boats. Particular attention should also be paid to swimmers, paddleboards, kayaks and other small craft that may be in the area.The person operating the boat is responsible for the safety of everyone on board. Open Boats therefore stresses that there should be zero tolerance for alcohol consumption by the person at the helm and that passengers should avoid distracting them during manoeuvres or the return to port.## Protect Your Eyes ProperlyAnyone watching the eclipse must wear special eclipse glasses that comply with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard. Ordinary sunglasses, smoked glass, X-ray film and homemade filters do not provide adequate protection.Approved eclipse glasses must be worn throughout all partial phases of the event. They may only be removed during the brief period of totality, when the Sun is completely covered, and must be put back on immediately as soon as any part of the solar surface becomes visible again.The filters should be checked before use to ensure that they are dry and undamaged. Children must always use them under adult supervision.## Respect Posidonia and the Marine EnvironmentOpen Boats reminds boat users that anchoring on Posidonia oceanica seagrass meadows is prohibited. Before dropping anchor, they must check that the seabed is sandy and maintain a sufficient distance from other vessels.On a day when a high level of activity is expected along the coast, the company recommends avoiding overcrowded areas, not tying boats together without proper planning and taking all rubbish back to shore.Emergency flares must not be used for entertainment. In addition to being reserved exclusively for emergencies, a flare landing on the coastline could cause a fire.## Essential Recommendations for Watching the Eclipse from the Sea• Check the latest weather and maritime forecast before departure.• Plan the observation area and return journey in advance.• Check the fuel level, navigation lights and safety equipment.• Maintain a sensible speed and a safe distance from other vessels.• Wear life jackets whenever the conditions or type of navigation require them.• Do not consume alcohol when operating the boat.• Use approved solar eclipse glasses only.• Do not anchor on Posidonia seagrass meadows.• Do not use emergency flares unless there is a genuine emergency.• Pay attention to maritime communications and instructions from the authorities.

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