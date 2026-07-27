Animal Genetics Market to Reach US$ 13.0 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.8% | Persistence Market Research

Animal Genetics Market

BRENFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Animal Genetics Market is witnessing significant expansion as livestock producers, breeding organizations, and commercial farms increasingly focus on improving animal productivity, disease resistance, and genetic quality. Advanced breeding technologies, genomic testing, artificial insemination, embryo transfer, and DNA-based selection methods are transforming traditional livestock management into data-driven breeding programs. Growing awareness regarding food security, sustainable livestock production, and improved animal health continues to strengthen demand for innovative genetic solutions across both developed and emerging economies.

The global animal genetics market size is expected to be valued at US$ 8.2 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 13.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2026 and 2033, according to Persistence Market Research. Rising investments in livestock improvement programs, increasing demand for premium dairy and meat products, and rapid adoption of genomic technologies remain key growth drivers. Genetic services for cattle continue to represent the leading market segment because of their economic importance, while North America maintains market leadership owing to advanced breeding infrastructure, high technology adoption, and continuous research investments.

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Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The global Animal Genetics Market is projected to grow from US$ 8.2 billion in 2026 to US$ 13.0 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.8%.

➤ Growing adoption of genomic selection technologies is improving breeding accuracy and livestock productivity worldwide.

➤ Increasing demand for disease-resistant and high-yield livestock continues to accelerate investments in animal genetics solutions.

➤ Expanding commercial dairy and meat production is creating long-term opportunities for advanced genetic testing services.

➤ Rising awareness regarding sustainable livestock farming is encouraging the adoption of precision breeding technologies.

➤ Continuous research in molecular genetics and reproductive biotechnology is strengthening innovation across the global animal genetics market.

➤ Growing collaboration between breeding organizations, biotechnology firms, and research institutions is supporting long-term industry development.

Market Segmentation

The Animal Genetics Market can be segmented based on product and service offerings, including genetic testing services, reproductive genetics, embryo transfer technologies, artificial insemination, genetic disease screening, DNA typing, and genomic analysis. Among these, genetic testing and reproductive technologies account for a substantial market share because they help livestock producers improve breeding efficiency while minimizing hereditary disorders. Continuous improvements in molecular diagnostics and genomic sequencing are further expanding the adoption of these advanced solutions across commercial breeding operations.

Based on animal type and end user, the market includes cattle, poultry, swine, sheep, goats, equine, aquaculture species, and companion animals. Cattle remain the dominant segment due to the global importance of dairy and beef production. Major end users include livestock breeding companies, veterinary clinics, research institutes, commercial farms, and artificial insemination centers. Increasing investments in livestock improvement programs and precision breeding continue to strengthen demand across these user groups.

Regional Insights

North America continues to dominate the Animal Genetics Market because of its highly organized livestock industry, widespread adoption of genomic technologies, advanced veterinary infrastructure, and significant investment in agricultural biotechnology research. The region also benefits from strong collaboration among research institutions, breeding companies, and commercial livestock producers that continuously introduce innovative genetic improvement programs.

Europe represents another significant regional market supported by strict livestock quality standards, advanced breeding practices, and growing emphasis on sustainable animal production. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market due to expanding livestock populations, rising meat and dairy consumption, improving veterinary healthcare infrastructure, and increasing government support for modern breeding technologies.

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Market Drivers

The primary growth driver for the Animal Genetics Market is the increasing global demand for high-quality livestock capable of delivering greater productivity and improved disease resistance. Farmers and commercial producers are adopting genomic technologies to maximize breeding efficiency while reducing production costs. Modern genetic evaluation techniques help identify superior breeding stock with greater accuracy, supporting long-term improvements in milk yield, meat quality, fertility, and overall animal performance.

Another important driver is the rapid advancement of biotechnology and molecular genetics. Continuous innovation in DNA sequencing, genomic selection, reproductive technologies, and artificial insemination enables breeders to achieve faster genetic progress than conventional breeding methods. Growing awareness regarding sustainable agriculture and food security is also encouraging governments and private organizations to invest in advanced animal genetics research.

Market Restraints

Despite promising growth prospects, the Animal Genetics Market faces several challenges. High implementation costs associated with genomic testing equipment, laboratory infrastructure, and advanced reproductive technologies often limit adoption among small and medium-sized livestock producers. Initial investment requirements remain a significant barrier, particularly across developing economies where financial resources may be constrained.

Regulatory complexities and ethical concerns surrounding genetic manipulation also present challenges for industry participants. Compliance with animal welfare regulations, varying international breeding standards, and public concerns regarding biotechnology applications can slow commercialization. Limited technical expertise in certain regions further restricts widespread implementation of advanced genetic programs.

Market Opportunities

The Animal Genetics Market offers substantial opportunities through expanding precision livestock farming and digital agriculture initiatives. Integration of artificial intelligence, genomic databases, and advanced breeding analytics enables producers to make more informed breeding decisions while improving herd management efficiency. These innovations are expected to enhance productivity and profitability across commercial livestock operations.

Emerging markets present additional growth opportunities due to increasing livestock production, rising demand for animal protein, and expanding veterinary healthcare investments. Strategic partnerships between biotechnology companies, breeding organizations, research institutions, and government agencies are expected to accelerate innovation while improving access to advanced genetic services across developing regions.

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Company Insights

Key players operating in the Animal Genetics Market include:

• Neogen Corporation

• Genus plc

• Hendrix Genetics

• CRV Holding B.V.

• Zoetis Inc.

• Topigs Norsvin

• URUS Group LP

• Animal Genetics Inc.

• EW Group GmbH

• Groupe Grimaud

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