SealPath Launches Monitoring Dashboard for Microsoft Purview CAD Protection and Extends 2026 CAD Support

SealPath CAD monitoring dashboard for Microsoft Purview.

New dashboard tracks protected CAD file use, while Microsoft Purview DKE and 2026 CAD support strengthen data protection.

Engineering organizations need to protect their designs without disrupting the CAD applications and collaboration workflows their teams rely on.” — Luis Ángel del Valle, CEO of SealPath

MADRID, SPAIN, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SealPath, a European specialist in data-centric security, today announced the availability of its new SealPath Monitoring Dashboard for organizations protecting CAD drawings and engineering documentation with Microsoft Purview.

The web-based dashboard provides security, IT and engineering teams with centralized visibility into the use of protected CAD files. It records and presents key activity related to protected documents, including file opening, copying, printing and exporting, as well as access attempts denied by the applicable protection policy.

Designed for organizations that share technical drawings, designs and intellectual property across internal teams, suppliers and contractors, the new CAD monitoring dashboard for Microsoft Purview helps organizations understand how protected information is being used after it has been distributed.

The dashboard includes filters by user, organization, time period, operation type and status. It displays metrics for total operations, documents accessed, active users and permission denials, together with activity charts and detailed operation records. Administrators can review work sessions by document, including the user, policy, permissions, device and IP information, session duration and a chronological timeline of actions. Data can also be exported in CSV or Excel formats.

“Engineering organizations need to protect their designs without disrupting the CAD applications and collaboration workflows their teams rely on,” said Luis Ángel del Valle, CEO of SealPath. “With the new Monitoring Dashboard, organizations gain a clearer view of how protected CAD documentation is used, while maintaining the granular controls required to protect valuable intellectual property.”

Microsoft Purview DKE support and stronger CAD file control

SealPath also includes support for Microsoft Purview Double Key Encryption (DKE). This capability is designed for organizations that use Microsoft Purview to apply enhanced protection to highly sensitive information and require greater control over encryption-key access.

SealPath’s Microsoft Purview integration extends protection and usage controls to CAD environments, allowing organizations to apply policies that govern actions such as viewing, editing, copying, pasting, printing and exporting. The controls remain associated with the protected CAD file when it is shared outside the organization.

The release also strengthens the user experience in AutoCAD environments. Protected drawings can be opened through the same AutoCAD instance, aligning the workflow more closely with standard AutoCAD behavior and improving operational performance. In addition, copy-and-paste controls can be applied at individual-file level, helping prevent information from being transferred between drawings when permissions do not allow it.

Expanded compatibility with CAD software 2026

SealPath expands support for the latest CAD environments used in industrial, engineering and manufacturing workflows, including:

• AutoCAD 2026

• AutoCAD Mechanical 2026

• AutoCAD Electrical 2026

• AutoCAD Civil 3D 2026

• AutoCAD LT 2026

• DWG TrueView 2026

• SolidWorks 2026

• SolidWorks PDM 2026

These updates complement SealPath’s existing CAD protection capabilities, including protection for drawings with references and assemblies. This is particularly relevant for organizations that need to securely share complex technical documentation, designs and project files with external parties while retaining visibility, usage control and the ability to revoke access when required.

About SealPath

SealPath is a European company specialized in data-centric security and Enterprise Digital Rights Management. Its technology helps organizations protect, control and audit sensitive information wherever it travels, including CAD designs, technical documentation, Office files and PDFs. SealPath supports SaaS and on-premises deployments and integrates with identity, collaboration, classification and security environments, including Microsoft Purview.

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