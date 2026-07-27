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The Business Research Company's Atherectomy Devices Market Analysis Highlights Growth To $1.54 Billion By 2030 At 8.6% CAGR

Expected to grow to $1.54 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The atherectomy devices market is gaining significant traction as advancements in medical technology and rising cardiovascular health concerns boost demand. This market is evolving rapidly, driven by increasing patient cases and growing preference for minimally invasive treatments. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dominance, and key trends shaping the future of this important healthcare segment.

Atherectomy Devices Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The atherectomy devices market has shown robust growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $1.01 billion in 2025 to $1.11 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This past growth has been influenced by factors such as the rising prevalence of peripheral artery disease, wider adoption of minimally invasive plaque removal procedures, increased hospital-based coronary interventions, early development of rotational atherectomy technologies, and the growth of specialized vascular centers.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $1.54 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6%. This anticipated growth stems from heightened demand for advanced plaque modification tools, increased use of atherectomy in treating complex calcified lesions, substantial investments in next-generation device designs and materials, and expansion in outpatient and ambulatory vascular procedures. In addition, the rising adoption of image-guided endovascular therapies is further propelling market expansion. Key trends during this period include the growing preference for atherectomy as a minimally invasive technique for plaque removal in both PAD and CAD cases, development of specialized atherectomy systems for peripheral, coronary, and neurovascular applications, and a clinical shift toward precise plaque debulking to enhance vessel patency and reduce restenosis risk. Furthermore, the combined use of atherectomy with angioplasty and stenting for complex arterial blockages and the emergence of multi-technology portfolios including rotational, orbital, directional, and laser systems underline the innovation driving this market forward.

Understanding Atherectomy Devices and Their Role in Cardiovascular Care

Atherectomy devices are specialized medical tools used in atherectomy procedures, which involve minimally invasive removal of atherosclerotic plaque from blood vessels. These devices are essential in managing arterial obstructions, providing a precise approach to restore healthy blood flow and relieve symptoms related to peripheral artery disease (PAD) and coronary artery disease (CAD). Their role in improving patient outcomes and reducing the need for more invasive surgeries makes them a critical component of modern cardiovascular treatment.

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Primary Factors Stimulating Growth in the Atherectomy Devices Market

The increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease is a major catalyst for market growth. Coronary artery disease (CAD) occurs when plaque buildup narrows or blocks coronary arteries, restricting blood flow to the heart. This condition has become more widespread due to a global rise in aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, increased stress and mental health challenges, and higher consumption of unhealthy diets. Directional coronary atherectomy, a minimally invasive procedure designed to clear blockages in coronary arteries, improves blood circulation to the heart muscle and helps ease associated pain and symptoms.

To illustrate the impact of cardiovascular disease, in May 2024, the Singapore Heart Foundation reported that cardiovascular-related deaths reached 8,311 in 2023, marking an increase from the previous year. Moreover, atherosclerosis accounted for 60% of cardiovascular deaths in 2023, up from 59% in 2022. These statistics highlight the growing burden of coronary artery disease and reinforce its role as a key driver for the atherectomy devices market expansion.

Regional Dynamics Dominating the Atherectomy Devices Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the atherectomy devices market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread clinical adoption, and ongoing innovation. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness of cardiovascular diseases, and expanding access to minimally invasive treatment options. The market analysis encompasses major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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