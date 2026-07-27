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The Business Research Company's Assistive Technology Market Report 2026 Market Outlook Supported By A Forecast 9.4% CAGR

Expected to grow to $49.07 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The assistive technology sector has witnessed significant advancement in recent years, fueled by evolving needs and technological progress. With a rising focus on enhancing accessibility and independence for individuals with disabilities, this market is set for substantial growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors driving its expansion, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Projected Market Size and Expansion Rate in the Assistive Technology Market

The assistive technology market has experienced notable growth recently and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. From a market value of $31.16 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $34.21 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. During the past years, market growth was somewhat restrained by factors such as limited awareness of assistive technologies, the high cost of devices, insufficient distribution channels, an aging population, and dependence on manual assistive aids.

Download a free sample of the assistive technology market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27212&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Future Growth Outlook and Market Drivers for Assistive Technology

Looking ahead, the assistive technology market is forecasted to expand significantly, reaching $49.07 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.4%. This anticipated growth is largely supported by innovations like AI-powered assistive robotics and the development of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) rehabilitation tools. Additionally, stronger support from governments and non-governmental organizations, the proliferation of smart home and connected devices, and increased investment in mobile assistive applications are expected to play pivotal roles.

Key market trends anticipated during this period include rising adoption of wearable assistive devices, growing demand for home care and remote assistance solutions, enhanced integration of mobile applications for disability support, increased focus on cognitive and sensory assistance products, and the expansion of inclusive educational and employment programs.

View the full assistive technology market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/assistive-technology-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Understanding Assistive Technology and Its Core Purpose

Assistive technology encompasses any tools, software, or equipment designed to help individuals with disabilities perform tasks that might otherwise be challenging or unattainable. The main goal of assistive technology is to boost independence, enhance life quality, and facilitate participation in everyday activities, education, and work environments.

Primary Factors Fueling Growth within the Assistive Technology Market

One major driver accelerating the assistive technology market is the growing demand for remote healthcare and telehealth services. These services allow patients to receive medical care and consultations digitally without physically visiting healthcare facilities. The convenience of accessing care from home reduces travel time and enables quicker medical attention.

In this context, assistive technologies enhance telehealth by enabling people with disabilities or impairments to communicate effectively, access health information, and participate in virtual consultations smoothly. For example, in December 2023, the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK reported that 33.6 million users were registered on the NHS App, with monthly logins increasing by 54% over the past year—from 16.8 million to 25.8 million. This rising reliance on remote health services is a significant factor driving the assistive technology market forward.

Regional Market Dynamics in the Assistive Technology Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the assistive technology market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market in the coming years. The market analysis includes major geographic areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on market trends.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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