Esports Audience Is Growing Up: Adults Aged 25–34 Now Dominate Tournament Viewership

Audience demographics of Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2 viewers based on Maincast analytics

New audience data from Maincast shows that viewers aged 25–34 now make up the largest share of Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2 audiences.

We are witnessing the natural maturation of esports. The first generation of fans has become young professionals while remaining an active part of the audience.” — Maksym Krippa, CEO of ARS Capital

KYIV, KYIV, UKRAINE, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The esports audience is maturing, with young adults now representing the industry's largest viewer segment. New audience analytics from Maincast, the esports broadcasting studio that is part of ARS Capital, the investment holding led by entrepreneur Maksym Krippa, show that viewers aged 25–34 now dominate broadcasts of Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2 tournaments.

According to the latest audience research, the 25–34 age group accounts for 64.7% of Dota 2 viewers and 54.7% of Counter-Strike 2 viewers, making it the largest demographic across both esports titles.

Overall, 75% of Dota 2 viewers and 78% of Counter-Strike 2 viewers are between the ages of 18 and 34, highlighting the industry's strong appeal among young adults rather than teenagers.

The data also points to a gradual increase in older audiences. Viewers aged 35–44 account for 21.7% of the Dota 2 audience and 16.5% of Counter-Strike 2 viewers, while those aged 45 and above currently represent less than 4% of total viewership.

According to Maincast analysts, the trend reflects the natural evolution of the esports industry as its earliest fans continue to remain engaged.

"We are witnessing the natural maturation of the esports industry. The generation that started watching esports ten to fifteen years ago has now become young professionals, yet they remain an active part of the audience. This demonstrates the market's growing maturity. Esports is evolving from a niche digital pastime into a fully established segment of the global entertainment industry," said Maksym Krippa, CEO of ARS Capital.

The industry's continued growth is also reflected in viewership trends. According to Streams Charts, Counter-Strike remains one of the most-watched categories on Twitch, with Maincast broadcasts contributing to more than 13 million hours watched over the past year. According to Maincast, esports has also become the third most popular category of sports broadcasts, trailing only football and basketball.

The findings reinforce a broader transformation across the industry. As the first generation of esports fans enters its peak earning years, esports is increasingly attracting an audience with greater purchasing power, making the sector more attractive to advertisers, sponsors, broadcasters, and investors. At the same time, demand for high-quality localized content continues to grow, signaling that esports has firmly established itself as a mainstream entertainment industry rather than a niche digital phenomenon.

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