E-Complish Partners with PayNimble to Power the Next Generation of IntellAgent™

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-Complish is a payment processor with over 25 years of experience serving utilities, healthcare organizations, government agencies, financial institutions, and collection agencies. Today, the company announced a strategic technology partnership with PayNimble, an AI-driven payments technology company. The partnership brings PayNimble's conversational AI engine into IntellAgent™ , E-Complish's 24/7 payment and customer account management companion, so a billing question and a completed transaction can happen in the same exchange rather than across three different channels.Traditional phone menus and basic chatbots often require customers to repeat information before they receive meaningful assistance. IntellAgent™ was built to eliminate that friction, and the PayNimble partnership sharpens the AI layer underneath it.What the Partnership Adds to IntellAgent™A customer can ask about a due date, then pivot to enrolling in autopay, without repeating account details. Now, the engine carries context across the entire session instead of resetting with each new request. That session isn't locked to one channel either: a conversation that starts on the phone can pick up by text or in-app chat without losing progress.And because the engine reads plain-language requests like "pay off my balance" or "set this up on autopay" directly, IntellAgent™ skips the rigid menu prompts that send most callers back to a human. The same design absorbs the high call-volume days around due dates without extra staffing, since the AI layer uses demand to scale, not queue length.Built for Organizations That Manage Recurring BillsE-Complish designed IntellAgent™ specifically for the high-volume, consumer-centric billing environments it has supported for over two decades. For instance, municipal billing departments and utility companies utilize the tool to manage the monthly influx of calls surrounding payment deadlines. Similarly, credit unions and auto finance providers rely on the platform to handle balance inquiries, process payoff requests, and enable immediate enrollment in recurring payment plans.Healthcare billing offices use it to set up HIPAA-compliant payment plans without pulling staff away from more complex patient calls. Collection agencies use it to support structured payment arrangements and outbound reminder campaigns at scale.Every transaction inside IntellAgent™ still runs through E-Complish's PCI DSS Level 1 infrastructure, with tokenization and encryption protecting card and ACH data the same way they would through E-Complish's HostPay portal or Agent Virtual Terminal. The PayNimble partnership changes the front end of the interaction, not the compliance standard behind it.A Continued Push Toward Conversational PaymentsE-Complish has spent 25-plus years building the infrastructure side of bill payment: HostPay for self-service portals, VirtualPay for representative-assisted transactions, RecurPay for recurring billing, and Text2Pay for SMS-based payments. IntellAgent™, launched earlier this year, was the company's first step into conversational AI as a primary payment channel rather than a support feature bolted onto an existing one. The PayNimble partnership moves that vision forward by meeting customers where they are: expecting simple, conversational ways to resolve bills, just like the everyday conversations they already have.E-Complish maintains PCI DSS Level 1, HIPAA, and SOC 2 compliance, holds Visa and Mastercard service provider registration, and participates in Nacha's Payments Innovation Alliance as an observer member. The company's transaction-fee pricing model means E-Complish is paid only when its clients collect payment from their own customers. Organizations that want to see the partnership in action can schedule a live demo About E-ComplishFounded in 1998, E-Complish provides secure, compliant payment processing for organizations that manage recurring consumer bill payments, including utilities, financial institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, insurance companies, and collection agencies. A Level 1 PCI DSS, HIPAA, and SOC 2 compliant processor, E-Complish supports ACH, credit and debit card processing, and recurring billing through HostPay, VirtualPay, Text2Pay, RecurPay, and IntellAgent™. The company's tagline, "Easy Payments. Happy Customers. Smarter Business," reflects a pricing model built around client results rather than upfront fees.About PayNimblePayNimble is an AI-driven payments technology company focused on conversational commerce and merchant-facing automation. Its engine supports natural-language, multi-channel interactions designed to move customers from inquiry to completed payment without a transfer, redirect, or repeated authentication.

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