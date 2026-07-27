TPS Eco Founder Says Confusing Heat Pump Policy Is Holding Back Kent Homeowners

TPS Eco Limited believes more homeowners would opt for heat pumps if they understood generous government grants and the installation process.

KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TPS Eco observes that homeowners in the area are becoming increasingly confused about heat pump policy. The company suggests there has not been sufficient direction from authorities on how consumers can utilize heat pumps to enhance sustainability and reduce energy costs.

The founder of Kent-based TPS Eco, Thomas Davies, said the following:

“Consumers require more education on the support that's available for homeowners looking to install heat pumps on their properties. The support from the British government for heat pumps is significant, especially the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which grants up to £7,500.”

However, TPS Eco notes that many homeowners still do not understand whether they qualify or if their property is suitable for heat pump installation in Kent. They are often confused about factors such as costs and the accessibility of monthly finance. TPS Eco is addressing this gap by working with homeowners across Kent and South East England to provide MCS-certified heat pump and solar installations, alongside other utility-related services, including:

- Air conditioning services

- Boiler services

- Underfloor heating services

- Plumbing services

The organization maintains that, with proper property assessments and a better understanding of the grants, a greater number of homeowners will opt for heat pump installations in the region.

To make life easier for homeowners, TPS Eco is offering monthly payment options through a finance partner. These options are ideal for finance and provide 0% APR over 10- and 12-month periods, with longer-term finance options subject to status and lender assessment. TPS Eco is keen to highlight that this is not financial advice, but simply an option for homeowners to spread the cost of a heat pump over several months.

Ultimately, TPS Eco positions itself as a practical local expert in renewable heating solutions. It asserts that homeowners may be missing an opportunity to benefit from this sustainable, low-energy technology to heat their homes and lower carbon emissions.

For more information about TPS Eco Ltd, use the contact details below:

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