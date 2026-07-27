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The Business Research Company's Artificial Organ And Bionics Market Research Explores Growth Within A $63.1 Billion Opportunity

Expected to grow to $63.1 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The artificial organ and bionics sector has experienced significant growth recently, driven by technological progress and increasing medical needs. Looking ahead, this market is set to expand rapidly as innovations and rising demand continue to push the boundaries of what these technologies can achieve. Here is an overview of the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping this industry.

Current Market Size and Future Growth Expectations for the Artificial Organ and Bionics Market

The artificial organ and bionics market has expanded swiftly over recent years. It is projected to grow from $35.86 billion in 2025 to $40.03 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This historical growth has been fueled by a number of factors such as increasing shortages of donor organs, advances in biomedical engineering, wider use of prosthetics, improved survival rates for those with chronic illnesses, and enhanced surgical implantation techniques. Looking forward, the market is expected to surge even further, reaching $63.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.1%. This projected expansion is attributed to rising investments in biohybrid organ research, growing demand for smart bionic systems, broader applications of brain-computer interfaces, a stronger focus on improving quality of life, and technological convergence in organ replacement therapies. Among the notable trends shaping the future are the development of more advanced artificial organs, increased adoption of bionic limbs and exoskeletons, integration of neural interface technologies, growth in implantable life-support devices, and a heightened emphasis on long-term organ replacement solutions.

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Understanding Artificial Organs and Bionics and Their Purpose

Artificial organs and bionics encompass any devices or machines designed to substitute the functions of damaged or missing body organs. Bionics, specifically, involves creating artificial systems that replicate certain characteristics of living organisms. The primary goal of these technologies is to extend and improve the quality of a person’s life by compensating for organ failure or loss.

Factors Fueling Demand in the Global Artificial Organ and Bionics Market

One of the main drivers propelling the artificial organ and bionics market is the growing number of organ transplants worldwide. Transplantation involves surgically transferring tissue or organs from a donor to a recipient or relocating an organ within the same body to restore function. Artificial organs serve as implanted devices that replace the role of damaged organs, enabling patients to regain normal bodily functions. For example, in January 2025, the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, a US non-profit scientific and educational organization, reported that the United States performed 48,149 organ transplants in 2024—a 3.3% increase from the previous year. Of these transplants, 41,119 involved deceased donors and 7,030 came from living donors. This upward trend in transplantation procedures is expected to significantly boost the demand for artificial organ and bionic technologies.

View the full artificial organ and bionics market report:

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Regional Leadership in the Artificial Organ and Bionics Market Through 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the artificial organ and bionics market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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