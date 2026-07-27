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The Business Research Company's Artificial Lung Market Outlook Signals Expansion To $4.26 Billion Through 2030

Expected to grow to $4.27 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The artificial lung market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in medical technology and rising demand for life-support solutions in critical care. This market is poised for further expansion as innovations continue to improve patient outcomes and broaden the scope of applications for artificial lung devices. Let’s explore the current market size, factors fueling growth, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this vital healthcare sector.

Current Market Size and Growth Projections for the Artificial Lung Market

The artificial lung market has expanded rapidly in recent years, with a market value rising from $2.58 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $2.88 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This historical growth can be linked to several factors such as the increasing number of acute respiratory failure cases, early integration of heart-lung machines in cardiothoracic surgeries, higher volumes of organ transplants, advancements in membrane artificial lung technology, and a growing use of extracorporeal life support systems.

Download a free sample of the artificial lung market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16591&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow even more robustly, reaching $4.27 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4%. This surge is expected to come from rising demand for critical care life-support devices, greater focus on developing portable and compact artificial lung systems, increased investment in advanced oxygenation membrane materials, expanded applications in emergency and trauma care, and wider adoption of minimally invasive extracorporeal support solutions. Key trends include the growing use of artificial lungs in managing severe respiratory failure, increased incorporation of extracorporeal support devices in complex lung and cardiac transplant procedures, a preference for temporary and minimally invasive lung support options over transplantation, and the advancement of portable, transport-friendly artificial lung units suited for emergency settings. The evolving use of membrane-based artificial lung technologies promises efficient gas exchange and prolonged support.

Understanding the Role of Artificial Lungs in Medical Care

An artificial lung is a specialized medical device designed to replicate the function of natural lungs by oxygenating blood and removing carbon dioxide. It is mainly used for patients with severe respiratory failure or during surgeries that require temporarily suspending heart and lung functions. This technology provides crucial respiratory support, enabling patients to survive and recover from critical health conditions when their natural lung function is compromised.

View the full artificial lung market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-lung-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Factors Propelling Growth in the Global Artificial Lung Market

One of the primary drivers behind the expansion of the artificial lung market is the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases worldwide. This rise is influenced by factors such as worsening air pollution, climate change, and changing lifestyles, all of which contribute to a growing public health burden. Artificial lungs play a vital role in treating respiratory conditions by supporting oxygenation and carbon dioxide removal when lung function is impaired.

For example, in June 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that about 8.5 million Australians—equivalent to 34% of the population—suffer from chronic respiratory diseases. This figure includes roughly 2.8 million people (11% of the population) living with asthma and 638,000 individuals (2.5%) diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Such statistics highlight the increasing demand for artificial lung devices, which is driving market growth globally.

Regions Leading the Artificial Lung Market

In 2025, North America stood out as the largest market for artificial lungs. The market report also covers other critical regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, North America’s leadership is attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, ongoing research and development activities, and high adoption rates of cutting-edge medical technologies.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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