Downtown Austin Dental Practice Celebrates 20-Year Milestone with Focus on Trust, Technology, and Personalized Care

Logo Downtown Dental Design, Austin TX Celebrating 20 Years of Smiles in Downtown Austin Modern general dentistry in action—Dr. Negar Eslami uses digital tools to guide exams and restorative treatment planning at Downtown Design Dental in Austin

Dr. Negar Eslami Marks Two Decades of Patient-Centered Dentistry, Advanced Training, and Community Commitment in Central Austin

For 20 years, we have been honored serve Austin patients. The greatest reward has been earning their trust and creating a dental experience where people feel heard, respected, and valued.” — Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Downtown Dental Design, a Central Austin dental practice founded by Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS, is celebrating 20 years of serving the Austin community with a patient-focused approach that combines personalized care, modern dental technology, and long-term relationships built on trust.

Established in 2006, Downtown Dental Design has grown alongside the Austin community, providing preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dental care for patients throughout Central Austin and surrounding areas, including West Lake Hills, Tarrytown, and Pemberton Heights.

The practice’s 20-year milestone reflects a commitment to relationship-based dentistry, where patient communication, continuity of care, and individualized treatment planning remain central to the experience.

“Twenty years of caring for Austin patients has been incredibly meaningful,” said Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS. “The greatest measure of success is the trust patients place in us over time and the relationships we build through every stage of their dental journey.”

Building Long-Term Relationships Through Personalized Care

Over the past two decades, Downtown Dental Design has maintained a patient-centered philosophy focused on understanding each individual’s needs, concerns, and goals before recommending treatment.

The practice emphasizes open communication and education, helping patients make informed decisions about their oral health. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, treatment plans are developed based on each patient’s dental history, lifestyle, and long-term objectives.

This relationship-based approach has allowed the practice to care for multiple generations of patients while maintaining a boutique environment designed around comfort and personal attention.

Integrating Technology with a Human Approach

As dentistry continues to evolve, Downtown Dental Design has adapted to advancements in dental techniques and technology while preserving its focus on personalized care.

The practice incorporates modern dental approaches to support comprehensive evaluations, accurate treatment planning, and comfortable patient experiences. Technology is used as a tool to enhance communication, precision, and clinical decision-making while keeping the patient’s individual needs at the center of care.

Services provided by Downtown Dental Design include:

A) Preventive and general dentistry

B) Dental veneers and cosmetic dentistry consultations

C) Smile makeover planning

D) Invisalign® clear aligner treatment

E) Comprehensive restorative dentistry

F) Gentle sedation options for patients seeking additional comfort

The practice also provides complimentary consultations for veneers and Invisalign® treatment, along with membership options designed to support patients seeking alternatives to traditional dental insurance coverage.

Advanced Training and Commitment to Continuing Education

Dr. Negar Eslami brings more than 26 years of dental experience and advanced professional training to her practice. She is a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, a distinction earned by dentists who demonstrate a commitment to continuing education and clinical development.

Her approach combines clinical precision with attention to aesthetics, helping patients address both oral health needs and cosmetic dental goals through carefully planned treatment.

Two Decades Serving a Growing Austin Community

Since opening in 2006, Downtown Dental Design has remained part of a rapidly evolving Central Austin community. The practice has continued serving residents and professionals who value having a consistent dental provider familiar with their history and long-term needs.

For many patients, maintaining an ongoing relationship with a trusted healthcare provider offers continuity and confidence throughout different stages of life.

“Being part of Austin for two decades has allowed us to build meaningful connections with our patients and community,” said Dr. Eslami. “We are grateful to every person and family who has trusted our team with their dental care.”

About Downtown Dental Design

Downtown Dental Design is a Central Austin dental practice providing preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry with an emphasis on personalized care, patient education, and long-term relationships. Founded by Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS, the practice has served the Austin community since 2006.

Contact Details

Downtown Dental Design

507 Pressler St #350

Austin TX 78703

512-482-9383

https://downtowndentaldesign.com/

25 Years of Trusted Smiles in Austin: Dr. Eslami’s Legacy of Care, Integrity, and Meaningful Patient Connections

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