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The Business Research Company's Artificial Kidney Market Report Examines Leading Companies And Growth Opportunities

Expected to grow to $21.18 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The artificial kidney market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by advancements in medical technology and increasing demand for kidney failure treatments. As more patients require effective renal therapies, this sector is set to expand considerably in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, regional outlook, and the key players shaping the future of artificial kidney solutions.

Steady Expansion Expected in the Artificial Kidney Market Size by 2026

The artificial kidney market has witnessed rapid growth lately. It is projected to increase from $11.43 billion in 2025 to $12.91 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The market’s earlier expansion can be linked to the rising number of end-stage renal disease cases, an increase in dialysis centers, innovations in dialysis membrane technology, growing adoption of home dialysis treatments, and improved survival rates among kidney patients.

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Looking ahead, the artificial kidney market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $21.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2%. Key factors driving this growth include heightened investment in bioengineered kidney research, increasing demand for portable dialysis devices, the expansion of remote patient monitoring technologies, the push to reduce patients’ dependence on dialysis, and technological breakthroughs in artificial organ development. Noteworthy trends include the advancement of wearable dialysis systems, focus on implantable artificial kidneys, integration of smart monitoring in dialysis equipment, wider adoption of home-based dialysis solutions, and greater attention to enhancing patient mobility and comfort.

Understanding the Role and Function of an Artificial Kidney

An artificial kidney is a mechanical device or system designed to replicate the functions of a healthy kidney for people suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or kidney failure. Operating outside the body, it serves as a substitute by filtering waste products from the bloodstream. Additionally, it helps regulate calcium ion absorption in the digestive tract and supports red blood cell production, thereby addressing key physiological imbalances caused by kidney failure.

View the full artificial kidney market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-kidney-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease Fuels Artificial Kidney Market Growth

One of the main drivers behind the expanding artificial kidney market is the rising incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD). This long-term illness causes gradual loss of kidney function over time. Artificial kidneys play a crucial role in managing CKD by removing waste, toxins, and excess fluids from the body, helping maintain electrolyte balance. For example, in June 2023, Kidney Research UK reported that approximately 7.19 million people in the UK were living with CKD in 2023, representing over 10% of the population. This number is expected to grow to 7.61 million by 2033, highlighting the increasing demand for effective kidney treatment solutions such as artificial kidneys.

Additional Factors Contributing to Market Growth

Beyond the growing CKD patient population, expanding dialysis treatment infrastructure and technological advances are significant contributors to market growth. The rise in home dialysis options and improved patient survival rates further support the increasing adoption of artificial kidney devices. As technology evolves, more convenient, portable, and patient-friendly devices are becoming available, encouraging wider acceptance and usage.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows Strongest Growth Potential in Artificial Kidney Market

In 2025, North America was the largest regional market for artificial kidneys, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness of kidney diseases, and expanding access to dialysis treatment in countries across Asia-Pacific. The overall market outlook includes other important regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing to the global expansion of artificial kidney technologies.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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