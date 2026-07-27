VIDNOZ LAUNCHES PRIVACY-FIRST AI STUDIO WITH LOCAL AI POWER — NO CLOUD, NO DATA LEAKS

Vidnoz AI Studio: image upscaler, image editor, video enhancer, image to video Vidnoz AI Studio - an AI photo & video editing software

Combining Photo and Video Creation in One Desktop Platform with Local AI Processing, Zero Data Uploads, and Unlimited Free Local Editing and AI Generation

Our mission is to return data ownership to users and prove that powerful editing does not need to rely on the cloud. Core features should remain local, fast, and free.” — Sam Brown

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidnoz today officially announced the launch of Vidnoz AI Studio , an AI photo & video editing software that combines photo editing, image generation, and video creation in one desktop platform. Built on a hybrid local-plus-cloud architecture, Vidnoz AI Studio prioritizes a local-first experience, with core processing handled directly on-device. This allows users to edit freely without uploading personal data, while also providing unlimited free access to local editing tools.Cloud-based AI tools have created three key issues for users. On privacy, 90% of users report concerns about data use without consent, according to Malwarebytes’ 2026 privacy survey. On performance, cloud editing of high-resolution images often suffers from upload and rendering delays. On cost, subscription and usage-based models add ongoing financial pressure. Vidnoz addresses these challenges by shifting core editing tasks to the local device.Edit Photos Locally. Nothing Leaves Your DeviceVidnoz AI Studio runs core editing functions locally, ensuring zero data transmission outside the device and unlimited free usage, making it ideal for personal and home users.Key editing tools include:●Photo Enhancer — Improves clarity and restores details in low-quality images Photo Upscaler — Upscales images to 4K+ while preserving quality●Background Remover — Extracts subjects with pixel-level accuracy Object Remover — Removes unwanted elements with intuitive brush-based editing●Smart ID Photo — Generates compliant ID photos automatically●AI Photo Re-shot — Enhances photos with optimized quality, angle, composition, and lighting●AI Image Blender — Combines multiple images into one creative compositionVidnoz AI Studio also supports batch processing for more efficient workflows, including batch image editing and video enhancement. In addition, it includes standard editing tools such as crop, rotate, color adjustment, filters, and text, along with advanced features like AI Chat Editing and Animated Photo.Runs on Any PC. No Upgrade Needed.Vidnoz AI Studio uses a lightweight local model design, optimized through compression and faster inference to reduce computing load while maintaining performance.●Low requirements — 2GB storage, 2GB memory, Windows 10+ and macOS, CPU or GPU support●Efficient performance — Typically uses under 35% CPU and memory●No upgrade needed — Runs smoothly on standard PCs without a dedicated GPU“Users want the convenience of advanced creative tools without sacrificing privacy,” said Sam Brown, Chief Product Manager at Vidnoz. “Our mission is to return data ownership to users and prove that powerful editing does not need to rely on the cloud. Core features should remain local, fast, and free. ”Vidnoz AI Studio is now available on its official website. It offers secure, free, and unlimited local photo editing with powerful AI-powered enhancement tools. For more information or to download, please visit https://www.vidnoz.com/vidnoz-ai-studio.html About VidnozVidnoz is an AI platform based on video support and visionary creativity. While building a platform for AI-powered video and image creation, it stays at the forefront of market trends to balance advanced technology with user-friendly experiences. As an AI visual creation platform, Vidnoz helps users bring creative ideas to life while keeping data fully under their control.

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