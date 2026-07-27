Muscat to Host Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 on 31st August

Muscat 2026

MUSCAT, MUSCAT, OMAN, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The past few years have reminded the global energy and infrastructure sectors that markets rarely stand still. Trade routes evolve, supply chains adjust, investment prerogatives deviate, and new commercial corridors emerge where few existed before. In such periods of change, businesses are faced with a familiar question: Where does the next opportunity lie?It is against this backdrop that the 20th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference will take place on 31 August 2026 at the Grand Millennium Muscat, Oman, bringing together decision-makers from across the bitumen, petrochemicals, petroproducts , shipping & logistics and infrastructure sectors to discuss the realities shaping today's market and the opportunities that lie ahead.The expo arrives at a time when regional collaboration is accumulating renewed significance. Infrastructure programmes continue across Asia, the Gulf and Africa, while governments and private entities are investing in transport networks, industrial expansion and energy security. These undertakings are creating demand not only for materials but also for stronger commercial relationships that can support long-term growth.For producers, traders and logistics companies alike, business has become more interconnected than ever. A refinery's production strategy may influence procurement decisions thousands of kilometres away. Shipping availability affects project timelines. Policy changes in one market often reshape commercial activity in another. Understanding these connections has become as valuable as understanding prices themselves.This changing landscape has also transformed the way companies approach growth. Competitive advantage is no longer measured solely by production capacity or market reach. Increasingly, it is defined by the quality of partnerships businesses build, the intelligence they gather and the ability to respond quickly to an evolving marketplace.Muscat provides a fitting setting for these discussions. Positioned between established and emerging markets, Oman continues to strengthen its role as a regional gateway linking the Gulf with South Asia and East Africa. Continued investments in ports, industrial zones and logistics infrastructure have reinforced its position within international trade networks, attracting growing interest from companies seeking to expand their regional presence.The Expo aims to focus on the developments influencing the sector today while exploring the commercial landscape of tomorrow. Discussions are expected to address market volatility, regional supply dynamics, infrastructure investment, advances in sustainable construction materials, digital transformation across commodity trading and the increasing role of integrated logistics in maintaining supply continuity.Additionally, it will present technologies, products and services spanning the energy value chain, creating opportunities for dialogue between manufacturers, traders, contractors, consultants, transport providers and infrastructure developers.The significance of industry gatherings has evolved alongside the market itself. What were once primarily networking events have become forums where commercial strategy, technical innovation and regional cooperation intersect. Ideas are tested, partnerships are formed, and market perspectives are shaped through direct conversation.As businesses prepare for the next phase of growth, the conversation is no longer centred solely on where demand exists today. It is increasingly focused on where industries are heading next, how supply chains will adapt and which partnerships will define the future.The 20th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference aims to provide that meeting point—bringing together experience, expertise and emerging opportunities under one roof as the industry prepares for its next chapter.

Highlights of 18th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 Dubai

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