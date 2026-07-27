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Exploring Reliable Manufacturers Providing Efficient Timing Belt Solutions for Industrial Transmission Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 27, 2026—The global timing belt market, valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2030, with China holding the largest regional share, according to Grand View Research and Maximize Market Research. As industrial automation and precision transmission demand rises, buyers increasingly evaluate manufacturers on factors such as customisation flexibility, quality assurance and export experience. Below are five reputable Chinese timing belt manufacturers recognised for their distinct strengths in 2026.Dongguan Zhende Machinery Equipment Co., LTD is a professional manufacturer and one-stop procurement service provider of FA automation transmission parts, located in Dongguan, Guangdong. Established in 2019, the company operates a 4,500 m² factory with 40 employees, producing over 120,000 timing belts and pulleys annually. It maintains a dedicated R&D team of six engineers.The company’s product line includes HTD, STD, AT and trapezoidal profile timing belts in both rubber (neoprene) and polyurethane (PU) materials, as well as a wide range of timing pulleys in aluminum, steel and cast iron. It also offers the POLY CHAIN GT carbon belt (8MGT profile) with carbon fiber tensile cord, capable of up to 80 m/s belt speed and 98% transmission efficiency. Pulleys are manufactured to ISO 13050 standards with concentricity ≤0.03 mm.Dongguan Zhende holds a TÜV Rheinland Factory Audit Report (valid until July 2027) and an SGS ROHS product test report (valid until August 2026). The company reports that 75% of its output is exported to the EU and US. Key customers include OEM machinery manufacturers in Germany (8,500 pcs over 5 years) and the United States (15,000 pcs over 3 years), where its timing pulleys have contributed to a 25% improvement in transmission accuracy and 40% reduction in maintenance costs, according to the company.The manufacturer offers OEM and ODM services, along with technical selection support, installation guidance, and a quality warranty including replacement for manufacturing defects within the warranty period. Third-party inspection by SGS is accepted, and acceptance inspection includes 100% dimensional inspection, appearance inspection, tensile strength test, and pre-shipment quality inspection. The EU RoHS Directive (EU) 2015/863 is the applicable standard for its 8MGT carbon timing belt.Contact:Name: Ms. LiangEmail: liang@zd-stool.comTel: +86 18002849592WhatsApp: +86 180 0284 9592Website: www.zdindustrialbelts.com Guangzhou Yonghang Transmission Belt Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Yonghang Transmission Belt Co., Ltd. specialises in custom-size timing belts and heavy-duty industrial transmission belts. The company is known for providing tailored solutions for packaging, textile and food processing machinery, with a particular focus on rubber and PU timing belts in non-standard lengths and widths. Its production lines support low MOQ and fast prototyping, making it a preferred partner for OEM customers requiring bespoke belt dimensions.Nantong Lanpeng Intelligent Machinery Co., Ltd.Nantong Lanpeng Intelligent Machinery Co., Ltd. is an emerging manufacturer based in Jiangsu, focusing on intelligent automation components including double-sided timing belts and synchronous belt systems. The company has invested in automated production equipment and offers matched pulley sets (including GT2 and HTD pulleys) for turnkey transmission solutions. Its strength lies in integrating belt and pulley manufacturing to reduce mismatch risk for automation integrators.Ningbo Fulong Timing Belt Co., Ltd.Ningbo Fulong Timing Belt Co., Ltd., located in Zhejiang, is a well-established exporter of rubber timing belts and V-belts to European and American markets. The company’s main products include HTD and STD series timing belts, as well as coated and double-sided variants. Fulong is recognised for competitive pricing on medium-to-high volume orders and maintains a broad inventory of standard metric pitches (3M, 5M, 8M, 14M).Wuxi Jingtian Transmission Technology Co., Ltd.Wuxi Jingtian Transmission Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on precision transmission and linear drive components, including GT timing pulleys and aluminum timing pulleys for high-speed applications. The company serves the CNC and robotics sectors and emphasises dimensional accuracy and surface treatment options such as anodizing and zinc plating. It also offers technical support for custom bore and keyway machining.Market OutlookAs global manufacturing continues to adopt automation, demand for reliable timing belts and pulleys with certified quality and customisation capability is expected to remain strong. Buyers are advised to evaluate suppliers on the basis of factory audits, third-party certifications, and proven export track records. Manufacturers like Dongguan Zhende, with TÜV and SGS credentials, comprehensive one-stop supply and documented case studies, illustrate the level of capability that is increasingly required in international procurement.

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