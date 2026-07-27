UNESCO-Aschberg Programme Supports Copyright Reform and Artists' Rights in Solomon Islands

Building on this progress, the UNESCO-Aschberg project will support Solomon Islands in strengthening its copyright and intellectual property framework.

Implemented in close collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, SIPRO, artists' associations and other national stakeholders, the initiative will support the review of the Copyright Act 1987 and the development of implementing regulations through legal analysis, stakeholder consultations, technical drafting and validation.

The project will seek to strengthen the protection of copyright and related rights, as well as licensing, enforcement and collective rights management mechanisms, while considering emerging issues associated with digital technologies.

Through this work, the initiative aims to strengthen the legal and institutional environment in which artists and cultural professionals can protect, manage and benefit from their creative work.