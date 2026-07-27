Lancaster County Shoulder Specialist Encourages Patients to Seek a Second Opinion Before Shoulder Surgery

Dr. Michael J. Bercik Jr.

Dr. Michael J. Bercik Jr., a shoulder specialist, explains when a second opinion can prevent an unnecessary procedure.

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shoulder surgery is often presented to patients as a straightforward next step after an injury or diagnosis. But according to Dr. Michael J. Bercik Jr. of Lancaster Shoulder, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with sub-specialty training in shoulder surgery, many patients would benefit from pausing to seek a second opinion before committing to an operation."The shoulder is one of the most complex joints in the body, and there is rarely just one way to treat a problem," said Dr. Bercik, who practices in Lancaster, Ephrata, and Mount Joy. "Surgery is sometimes the right answer, but it isn't always the first answer. Patients deserve to feel confident that they've explored every reasonable option before going into an operating room."Dr. Bercik points to several situations where a second opinion is especially worthwhile:When surgery is recommended before non-surgical treatment has been attempted. Many shoulder conditions, including rotator cuff tears, tendinitis, and mild instability, can improve with physical therapy, activity modification, or injections. If surgery is proposed before these options have been discussed, it's reasonable to ask why.When the diagnosis is unclear, or symptoms don't quite match the recommended procedure. Conditions like labral tears, frozen shoulder, and early arthritis can present with overlapping symptoms. A second, specialized set of eyes can confirm whether the diagnosis truly points to surgery.When the recommending physician is not a shoulder specialist. General orthopedic surgeons treat the entire musculoskeletal system, from hips to hands. A surgeon whose practice focuses exclusively on the shoulder has often performed a higher volume of the specific procedure being considered and may have greater experience recognizing when a different approach is more appropriate.When the patient has not been told what to expect from recovery. A thorough second opinion should include a clear picture of recovery time, physical therapy requirements, and long-term outcomes, not just a surgical plan.When the patient simply feels uncertain. Trusting one's own instincts matters. If something about the recommended plan doesn't sit right, a second opinion can either confirm the original recommendation or reveal alternatives worth considering."None of this means the original recommendation is wrong," Dr. Bercik added. "In many cases, a second opinion simply reinforces the initial plan and gives the patient peace of mind going into surgery. Other times, it introduces a less invasive option the patient may not have previously considered. Either way, patients leave the conversation more informed."Dr. Bercik's practice is built entirely around shoulder conditions, including rotator cuff tears, shoulder arthritis, instability, labral tears, frozen shoulder, fractures, dislocations, and separations. That focus, he says, allows him to offer patients a depth of experience that comes from concentrating on a single joint rather than the full range of orthopedic conditions.About Dr. Michael J. Bercik Jr.Dr. Bercik is a board-certified Lancaster shoulder surgeon. He graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University and earned his medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha National Medical Society, an honor reserved for the top medical students in the country.He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the Rothman Institute in Philadelphia, one of the most respected orthopedic programs in the country, where he received the Mark D. Chilton Award for outstanding patient care and the annual in-training examination award for the highest residency score.Following residency, Dr. Bercik completed a fellowship in reconstructive surgery and trauma at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, focusing on advanced techniques for treating fractures and post-traumatic complications. He went on to complete two international fellowships focused specifically on shoulder conditions, a level of specialization that few surgeons in the region can offer.Dr. Bercik has been serving Lancaster County for over a decade, with offices in Lancaster, Ephrata, and Mount Joy. He treats patients throughout Lancaster County, Manheim, Lititz, Manheim Township, and the surrounding communities.For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Dr. Bercik's office.

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