GeekOut Announces 'Egg Hunt 2026: The Grand Eggspress', New Installment of Roblox’s Legendary Event

Egg Hunt 2026 The Grand Eggspress Egg Hunt 2018 Eggspress Egg Image 2 Developer

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A large-scale 3D adventure RPG built around exploration across a sweeping new world, created by the team behind the legendary 2018 Egg Hunt — still celebrated by players today.

GeekOut K.K. (“GeekOut”; Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Keigo Aoki), in partnership with Dentsu Group Inc. and Studio Koi Koi, today announced that Egg Hunt 2026: The Grand Eggspress, a 3D adventure RPG for Roblox, launched on July 29, 2026.

The game carries forward the spirit of Egg Hunt, a legendary seasonal event still celebrated across the Roblox community today, rebuilt from the ground up using modern Roblox technology. Key members of the original development team behind the especially beloved Egg Hunt 2018 — which drew more than 37 million total plays — have reunited for the project, joined by Roblox creators, artists, writers, and storytellers from around the world. Together, they have crafted a colorful cast of characters, a sweeping world, and striking visuals that bring the story to life.

Ahead of launch, the project ran a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that raised more than US$125,000, drawing major attention from around the world as a large-scale, community-led Roblox project even before entering full development.

GeekOut contributed to the game's release through project management, coordination with Roblox, community support, and publishing.

Egg Hunt 2026: The Grand Eggspress trailer

https://youtu.be/xY4tBYKHFGw?si=eWM8u1dI4PYnn1Be

Play “Egg Hunt 2026” here

https://www.roblox.com/ja/games/116860802165353/Egg-Hunt-2026-The-Grand-Eggspress

What is Egg Hunt?

Egg Hunt is a beloved seasonal event that ran on Roblox from 2008 to 2020, timed each year to coincide with the Easter holiday.

Players explore a variety of worlds in search of “Eggs” hidden throughout each world. Far more than a simple collection game, Egg Hunt has long been loved by Roblox players as a treasure-hunt-style adventure built around:

● conversations with NPCs*1 to gather clues

● puzzles and quests

● platforming challenges

● discovering hidden areas and tools

● unraveling the story

Egg Hunt 2018 in particular remains one of Roblox's defining community events to this day, and fans have continued to call for its return ever since.

*1: NPC = Non-Player Character — a character in a game controlled by the computer or program rather than by a player.

About Egg Hunt 2026: The Grand Eggspress

Egg Hunt 2026: The Grand Eggspress reimagines the Egg Hunt described above using modern Roblox technology such as advanced 3D modeling, text generation API etc, inviting players into an adventure RPG built around beautiful graphics and a sweeping new world.

Designed as a premium adventure experience — a rarity on Roblox — the game is a large-scale exploration RPG built around breathtaking environments and engaging gameplay, with more than 10 hours of expected playtime. Following launch, four weeks of live updates will continue to add new discoveries and community events.

Story:

Every year, people looked forward to “Century Showers” — the night when Eggs rain down from the sky. But one day, without warning, the legendary treasure floating high above, the “Century Egg”, shattered into countless pieces — and from that day on, the Eggs stopped falling entirely.

To gather the scattered fragments spread across the world and bring the Century Egg back to life, players set off with friends aboard the steam locomotive “Eggspress”, piloted by their guide and companion, the whistle “Pip”, journeying across six richly distinctive worlds.

To find the Eggs scattered throughout each world, players gather hints from NPCs, take on puzzles and quests, and search out hidden areas and tools along the way.

More than 100 limited Eggs are hidden throughout the game, every one of them created by volunteer members of the Roblox community — each with its own personality and story.

Key Features

1. A legendary game event reborn: the original 2018 Egg Hunt development team meets modern Roblox technology for an all-new Egg Hunt

The development team of Egg Hunt 2018 got together for the first time in 8 years and joined forces with new talent from across the Roblox community to build the definitive next chapter of Egg Hunt.

2. A grand treasure hunt for more than 100 distinctive limited Eggs

Across stunning, richly detailed worlds, players will hunt down more than 100 exclusive Eggs, each hidden through a mix of exploration, puzzles, and platforming challenges.

Key Features

1. A legendary game event reborn: the original 2018 Egg Hunt development team meets modern Roblox technology for an all-new Egg Hunt

The development team of Egg Hunt 2018 got together for the first time in 8 years and joined forces with new talent from across the Roblox community to build the definitive next chapter of Egg Hunt.

2. A grand treasure hunt for more than 100 distinctive limited Eggs

Across stunning, richly detailed worlds, players will hunt down more than 100 exclusive Eggs, each hidden through a mix of exploration, puzzles, and platforming challenges.

3. Six worlds of beautiful graphics, explored together with your companion whistle, Pip

Traveling with Pip, players journey through six worlds (chapters), each brimming with its own culture, mechanics, and story.

Chapter 0: Comet Point

Chapter 1: Florentine Forest

Egg Hunt 2026: The Grand Eggspress Trailer #1 - Florentine Forest

Chapter 2: Songhua Station

Egg Hunt 2026: The Grand Eggspress Trailer #2 - Songhua Station

Chapter 3: Crêpey Castle

Egg Hunt 2026: The Grand Eggspress Trailer #3 - Crêpey Castle

Chapter 4: Meringue Oasis

Egg Hunt 2026: The Grand Eggspress Trailer #4 - Meringue Oasis

Chapter 5: Sunnyside

Chapter 6: Pavlava Ruins

4. A groundbreaking, large-scale project driven by the Roblox community

The project is built around the slogan “For the Community, By the Community.” Created by the community, played by the community, and carried forward by the community — that is what has kept Egg Hunt beloved around the world for so many years, and it remains one of this project's greatest strengths.

Development has proceeded in ongoing dialogue with the global Roblox community from the earliest stages. Content has also been revealed in phases throughout development, with community feedback folded back into the game — building the project together with its fans. This embraces a “process economy” approach, sharing the creative process itself with the community. A community-driven original project on this scale is a genuinely groundbreaking undertaking, even within Roblox.

5. Over US$125,000 raised through crowdfunding

Ahead of launch, the project ran a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, raising roughly US$125,000 — far surpassing its goal. Rewards included limited items such as jewelry inspired by the legendary Century Egg and Pip plush toys, along with opportunities to connect with the development team and special in-game access. Premium rewards priced at US$10,000 sold out shortly after launch, a clear sign of just how much anticipation and enthusiasm the community held for the return of the Egg Hunt series.

6. Start light — experience the world of Egg Hunt for free

Chapters 0 through 2 of the game can be played for free, letting anyone take their first steps into the adventure, even if they've never experienced Egg Hunt before. Exploring the mushroom forest and the snowbound station, searching for hidden Eggs, and working through challenges and puzzles along the way, players will gradually find themselves drawn into the grand story surrounding the Century Egg.

For players who want to continue the adventure, Chapters 3 through 6 are available through Roblox's paid feature “Paid Access”. The treasure-hunting fun that Egg Hunt has always been known for, together with a grand adventure world built by the community — start with the free chapters and see for yourself why it's an adventure players won't want to miss.

Overview: Egg Hunt 2026: The Grand Eggspress

Title: Egg Hunt 2026: The Grand Eggspress

Genre: Exploration Adventure RPG

Developer: Studio Koi Koi

Producer: Dentsu Group Inc.

Publishing / Project Management: GeekOut K.K.

Platform: Roblox

Release Date: July 29, 2026

Pricing:

Chapters 0–2: Free

*Chapter 2 is scheduled to release at the beginning of August.

*Purchasing the paid chapters unlocks play through Chapter 6 immediately.

Chapters 3–6: Paid Access (US$29.99)

*Payable by credit card. Purchases with Robux are also available.

*Purchasing unlocks play through Chapter 6 immediately.

Expected Playtime: Over 10 hours

Roblox Game Page: https://www.roblox.com/ja/games/116860802165353/Egg-Hunt-2026-The-Grand-Eggspress

Egg Hunt 2026 Website: https://allstaregghunt.com/

Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/studiokoikoi/egg-hunt-2026/description

Kickstarter Funding: US$125,256

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/koiverse

Official X: https://x.com/Koiverse_

Live Operations: Approximately four weeks of live updates planned after launch



Project Structure and Partnerships

This project is being planned, developed, and launched through the following partnership:

Dentsu Group Inc.: Overall project production and creative supervision, next-generation community development, Roblox-oriented original IP creation, and support for global expansion

GeekOut K.K.: Collaboration with Roblox, project management, publishing, and community strategy support

Studio Koi Koi: Game development, live operations, and creative production

The project carries forward the spirit of Egg Hunt, long beloved by the Roblox community, while working together with creators and communities around the world to build a new kind of experience.

About Studio Koi Koi

Studio Koi Koi is an independent Roblox game studio built around a small, cross-disciplinary team, blending programming, 3D art, animation, and UI design under one roof. Known for rapid prototyping—many of its titles started as games built in under 24 hours—the studio has grown from a project born in Roblox's 2020 accelerator program into a catalog of 15 experiences that have drawn over 1.8 billion visits and 5 million favorites. Its releases span two labels: Sketchy Laboratory, home to competitive PvP titles like Boxing Beta, and Frobulate, known for offbeat physics sandboxes such as Ragdoll Sim. Studio Koi Koi's mission is to create artistically interesting, responsibly made games while building lasting prosperity for its team.

URL: https://studiokoikoi.com/about

About Dentsu Group Inc.

Dentsu Group Inc. is a holding company that oversees a corporate group comprising approximately 140 companies in Japan and 540 companies overseas. Since 2023, the Company has directly managed its four business regions — Japan, Americas, EMEA, and APAC — while promoting group governance and providing strategic support and an enabling environment to drive sustainable growth and strengthen the competitiveness of the Group worldwide. The Company is also home to the Dentsu Innovation Initiative, the Group-wide R&D organization, and the Global Business Development Office, which drives business development initiatives across the Group, including in the sports and entertainment domain.

URL: https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/

GeekOut's Role and Future Vision

GeekOut has driven initiatives bringing major Japanese and international IP — including Attack on Titan — to Roblox, alongside co-creation projects with the Roblox creator community. Egg Hunt 2026: The Grand Eggspress carries forward an event long loved by the Roblox community, while also standing as a challenge to build an entirely new original IP.

Looking ahead, GeekOut will continue to support the project — including further chapters and potential sequels — while exploring IP expansion, merchandise, and licensing built around the game's original world, story, and characters. Through this project, GeekOut aims to help establish a new success story for original IP born on Roblox, while helping expand a new form of entertainment created together by creators, communities, and IP holders.

About GeekOut K.K.

GeekOut K.K. is a key partner of Roblox — an immersive gaming and creation platform — as well as development studios in Japan and abroad, to drive immersive gaming initiatives for IP holders and corporate brands, and to support co-creation with creator communities.

Company Name: GeekOut K.K.

Location: 2-20-7 Azabujuban, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Keigo Aoki, Representative Director

Established: March 2022

Business: Immersive media business, Roblox-related content development, and strategic support

Website: https://geek-out.io/

X: https://x.com/GeekOutKK

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/geekoutkk/

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