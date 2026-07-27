Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives recognised among Tripadvisor’s top 10% hotels worldwide

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives

MALDIVES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multiple resorts within Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives have been recognised in the TripadvisorTravellers’ ChoiceAwards 2026, with Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon ranking among the top 10% of hotel listings worldwide based on traveller reviews.Presented annually by Tripadvisor, the Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise hospitality businesses that consistently receive positive reviews and ratings from travellers over a 12 month period. Determined entirely by genuine guest feedback, the awards are among the travel industry’s most recognised indicators of guest satisfaction.The recognition reflects the diverse experiences offered across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, from surfing and family friendly stays at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives to contemporary island escapes at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and reef and diving experiences at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon.Commenting on the achievement, Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager – Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, said: “Receiving recognition through the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the guests who have experienced our resorts. I would like to sincerely thank our guests for choosing Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives and for taking the time to share their experiences, as well as our colleagues whose dedication and passion have made this achievement possible.”Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives comprises four island resorts, each offering a distinct experience across the destination, including surfing, family holidays, diving and adults only escapes. Together, the collection provides travellers with a range of ways to experience the Maldives while reflecting the brand’s signature hospitality.As part of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) through Cinnamon DISCOVERY, guests booking directly with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts can enjoy exclusive member benefits across the brand’s collection in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.With the winter travel season approaching, guests can also take advantage of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives’ latest Winter Offer , which includes complimentary return transfers for two on stays of seven nights or more, while guests staying for shorter durations receive 50% savings on return transfers when booking directly through the brand’s website.

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