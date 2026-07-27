OpenNebula Systems Launches OpenNebula 7.4 to Modernize Cloud Operations and Scale Enterprise AI Infrastructure

OpenNebula Systems Launches OpenNebula 7.4 "Helix"

With OpenNebula 7.4, we continue to simplify enterprise and AI cloud operations while expanding the platform’s capabilities for modern infrastructure workloads” — Dr. Ignacio M. Llorente, Managing Director at OpenNebula Systems

MADRID, SPAIN, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest release introduces a redesigned user interface, intelligent storage scheduling, enhanced networking, and advanced infrastructure management capabilities for enterprise private clouds and AI infrastructure.OpenNebula Systems today announced the release of OpenNebula 7.4 “Helix”, the latest version of its open, vendor-neutral cloud and virtualization platform. Designed to simplify cloud operations while supporting the growing demands of enterprise and AI workloads, OpenNebula 7.4 introduces a modernized user experience, expanded automation capabilities, and enhanced infrastructure management features that help organizations operate private and sovereign clouds more efficiently.As enterprises continue to modernize their cloud environments, operational simplicity has become just as important as scalability and performance. OpenNebula 7.4 addresses this challenge with a comprehensive update focused on improving day-to-day cloud administration, streamlining complex workflows, and delivering greater flexibility across virtualized, containerized, and AI-driven infrastructures.At the heart of the release is a completely redesigned Sunstone interface, providing cloud administrators with a faster, more intuitive experience for managing infrastructure at scale. The modernized interface simplifies navigation, improves usability, and introduces new capabilities such as a side drawer for resource inspection, reorganized settings, and GUI-based VirtioFS management, laying the foundation for future platform enhancements.OpenNebula 7.4 also introduces several automation capabilities that reduce operational overhead for cloud administrators. New VMware bulk migration functionality through OneSwap simplifies large-scale infrastructure modernization projects, while enhanced OneDRS resource scheduling, intelligent datastore selection, OneKS for elastic managed Kubernetes, and storage migration capabilities optimize workload placement based on real-time infrastructure conditions. New Windows OS profiles and migration best practices further streamline VMware workload transitions. Additional improvements to virtual machine group management and bulk service operations further streamline administration across complex cloud environments.To support increasingly demanding AI and high-performance computing deployments, OpenNebula 7.4 expands support for modern accelerator technologies and enterprise AI infrastructure. The release introduces integration with Axelera AI accelerators, enhances the Slurm appliance with native NVIDIA GPU support, and extends enterprise capabilities with a first automated Bare Metal as a Service (BMaaS) orchestration through NVIDIA Infrastructure Controller (NICo), enabling organizations to deploy and manage AI infrastructure more efficiently.Networking and multi-tenancy capabilities have also been strengthened through new VLAN Group-level authorization, allowing tenants to securely manage their own virtual networks, alongside support for Open vSwitch in Switchdev mode to maximize network performance for demanding workloads.The release further enhances data protection and platform flexibility with improvements to the OpenNebula Backup Exporter (OneBEX), enabling more efficient backup workflows while reducing storage requirements for Veeam Backup & Replication deployments. New Selected Disk Backups provide greater flexibility by allowing organizations to protect individual virtual machine disks as needed. Production-ready support for Ubuntu 26.04 and numerous enhancements across storage, networking, monitoring, high availability, and VMware compatibility further reinforce OpenNebula's commitment to enterprise-grade reliability.Alongside OpenNebula 7.4, OpenNebula Systems is also releasing OpenNebula Apps (OneApps) 7.4.0, delivering updated virtual appliances and expanded platform support. The release includes AArch64 support for OneKS, Alpine Linux 3.24 compatibility, and other enhancements that simplify deployment and lifecycle management across enterprise cloud environments.“With OpenNebula 7.4, we continue to simplify enterprise and AI cloud operations while expanding the platform’s capabilities for modern infrastructure workloads,” said Dr. Ignacio M. Llorente, Managing Director at OpenNebula Systems. “By combining a completely redesigned management experience with intelligent automation, elastic Kubernetes, enhanced observability, and new AI infrastructure capabilities, including our first integration with NVIDIA NICo, we are helping organizations reduce operational complexity and prepare for the next generation of sovereign cloud and AI Factory deployments.”OpenNebula 7.4 is available today as an open source release. Organizations can download the latest version, explore the complete release notes, or learn more about OpenNebula at www.opennebula.io About OpenNebula SystemsOpenNebula Systems is the developer of OpenNebula, an open, vendor-neutral enterprise cloud and virtualization platform designed for sovereign clouds and AI factories. The company provides SLA-based support and professional services to enterprises, service providers, and public-sector organizations worldwide.OpenNebula is increasingly adopted as a VMware replacement platform, enabling organizations to modernize and consolidate their infrastructure while preserving existing hardware investments and operational practices. At the same time, the platform has evolved to support AI Factories and AI Gigafactories, acting as a unified control plane for GPU-accelerated infrastructure, Kubernetes platforms, and large-scale AI workloads.With a global presence and offices in Europe and the United States, OpenNebula Systems is a trusted partner for large-scale, mission-critical deployments, supporting more than 5,000 cloud deployments worldwide and infrastructures that scale to thousands of hosts and tens of thousands of GPUs.Several of the new capabilities introduced in this release have been developed through the ONEnextgen Project (UNICO IPCEI-2023-003), funded by the Spanish Ministry for Digital Transformation and Civil Service and co-funded by the European Union through the NextGenerationEU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

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