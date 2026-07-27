Jefferson-Wooden dominant on final day of Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships

NEW YORK CITY — Double sprint world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden reinforced her position as the woman to beat in the 200 with a majestic 21.69 Sunday on the final day of the Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Icahn Stadium. Jefferson-Wooden, who took world 100 and 200 titles at Tokyo last year, rocketed around the bend and was in a different zip code from the rest of the field on her way to a victory margin of more than a half-second. Cambrea Sturgis ran 22.22 for silver, and Camryn Dickson was third in 22.58.



Last year's revelation as a 16-year-old when he finished second in the men's 800 and made Team USATF for the World Championships in Tokyo as a 16-year-old, Cooper Lutkenhaus was a year older and a step higher on the podium as he ran away from the field to win in 1:43.48 and become one of the youngest USATF outdoor champions ever. Billy Brown won the men's triple jump in 1936 at age 17.



Lutkenhaus was third through 400 in 52.26 as Sean Dolan was at the front, and the teen prodigy had to fight for good position down the backstretch, but he made his way to the lead with Hobbs Kessler chasing him. The Texas high school senior used a 25.32 final 200 to put space between him and the rest of his competitors, with Wes Ferguson coming through to pass Kessler for silver in 1:44.55. Kessler earned bronze in 1:45.00.



A week after having her Diamond League winning streak snapped, Valarie Sion roared back to the top to win her eighth straight USATF women's discus gold with a 69.54 throw in round four. Sion, who yesterday received her commemorative $50,000 check for winning the women's USATF Tour overall title, opened with a 66.54 to take an immediate lead and improved on her next three attempts before closing out the day with a 68.33.



The woman who ended her DL win streak, Cierra Jackson, had a slow start to the competition with a 54.54 in round one, and then added distance in each of the next four rounds to end up with a best of 67.40 for silver. Bronze went to Erika Beistle, who hit 65.29 on her fourth try.



Samford's Bradley Franklin, whose previous claim to fame was a silver in the 60 hurdles at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March, had the lead in the final event of the meet, the 110 hurdles, for 109.9 meters before reigning world champion Cordell Tinch leaned just a bit better to grab the win by .004 in 13.00.



Franklin put some distance on Tinch early and was leading coming off the final barrier, but the world champ had a tad better closing speed and both men were awarded times of 13.00. Tinch's time was 12.993 to the thousandth, while Franklin was at 12.997. It was a massive PB for Franklin, whose previous wind-legal best was 13.19. Kendrick Smallwood of Texas got bronze in 13.11.



Facing the prospect of having her 18-meet win streak in the women's long jump come tumbling down, Olympic and world champion Tara Davis-Woodhall summoned up another super effort on her final attempt, apparently leaping 7.16 to not only preserve the streak, but also capture her fourth straight USAF outdoor title. Any elation quickly turned to disappointment, though, as a protest was filed, and her jump was ruled a foul. An appeal of that decision was denied, so Davis-Woodhall's streak came to an end, and she ended up third.



Davis-Woodhall, who had last lost in 2023 at the World Championships in Budapest, was third heading into the final stanza, with a best of 6.90 in the second round that left her trailing Alyssa Jones (6.96) and Monae' Nichols (6.92). With the Jury of Appeals decision, Jones secured her first USATF title and Nichols earned silver..



Four-time defending world men's 200 champion Noah Lyles looked like he would come away with his third straight USATF win and sixth overall after a decent run on the bend, but his body had other ideas, and he shut it down with just under 100 to go. That gave American indoor record holder Garrett Kaalund of USC an open door to win his first title in 20.04 over Brandon Hicklin and Max Thomas, who both finished in 20.29.



Adding even more plaudits to an already stellar season, Jordan Geist blasted four of his attempts in the men's shot put past 22 meters and closed out his series with a 22.33 to seal the victory. Geist, the silver medalist at this year's World Indoor Championships, set his PB of 22.44 earlier this month and finished as the men's overall runner-up on the USATF Tour. All five of his legal attempts would have sufficed for the win. Tripp Piperi used a season best of 21.91 in round six to earn silver, and Payton Otterdahl nabbed the bronze at 21.65.



2024 Olympic Trials champion Nia Akins returned to her winning ways in the women's 800, adding a third national title with a 14.06 final 100 to surge past leader Addy Wiley and win in 1:59.25. Akins, who won back-to-back crowns in 2023-24, was eighth at the bell, going through 400 in 59.20, and made her move count coming off the final bend. Wiley, the runner-up in the 1500 yesterday, was stalking 2025 champ Roisin Willis through the early stages and moved to the front off the last bend but couldn't hold off the fast finish by Akins and earned silver. Meghan Hunter picked up bronze in 1:59.67.



A bronze medal effort in the 1500 last night obviously didn't take much out of Emily Mackay's legs, and she moved strongly past Shelby Houlihan with 120 to go in the women's 5000 to pull away and win in 14:55.82. Mackay waited and waited and waited throughout the earlier laps, content to hang in fifth through nine laps. She started to ease forward and used a 61.90 final circuit to shut the door on Houlihan, who took silver in 14:57.88. Parker Valby led much of the way but couldn't match the closing pace of Mackay and Houlihan at the end and settled for bronze in 15:06.25.



A clear card at her first two heights of 1.84 and 1.89 was the key for Vashti Cunningham to win her eighth USATF outdoor gold in the women's high jump. Cunningham and Charity Hufnagel, who broke Cunningham's winning streak at six in 2024, both went over 1.92 on their second attempts, and neither could negotiate 1.95, so Cunningham snagged the title based on fewer misses at earlier heights. Hufnagel had required three tries at 1.79 and two at 1.89, leaving the path clear for Cunningham. Sanaa Barnes took the bronze at 1.89.



Three women had between them won the last 10 USATF titles in the 400 hurdles, but this year it was Anna Cockrell's time to shine. Cockrell, the 2024 Olympic silver medalist, ran a near perfect race over the 10 barriers and was unchallenged down the final 100 to cross the line in 52.94 and pick up her first national gold.



Deonca Bookman also had the race of her life for silver, lowering her PB to 53.95, and three-time champ Shamier Little garnered bronze in 54.37. Local favorite Dalilah Muhammad, who postponed her retirement in hopes of winning a final championship in her hometown, came a cropper on the final bend and placed ninth in 57.27. She was subsequently disqualified for a lane violation.



Christopher Robinson was equally dominant in the men's 400 hurdles, winning by almost a full second with his season best of 47.61. Robinson had a small margin over Caleb Dean and Reyte Rash through the halfway point and then started to widen the gap off the final bend. James Smith II used a very quick final 100 to set a PB of 48.53 and take silver, with Dean getting bronze in 48.66 and Rash falling just short of the podium despite a PB run of 48.75.



After getting outkicked in the men's 1500 final yesterday and settling for silver, Vincent Ciattei turned the tables and used a 54.36 final 400 to take the 5000 crown in 13:46.75. Ciattei ran at the back of the pack through the first 10 laps, sitting 15th through 3K at 8:42.85, and then made his move. A 2:22.87 final kilometer gave him the meters he needed to go past the leaders, and he had enough to relegate Cooper Teare to silver in 13:46.88. Sam Prakel claimed bronze in 13:46.93.



American indoor record holder and 2021 Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen won his fourth career USATF outdoor men's pole vault gold with a first attempt clearance at 5.82. Seven-time champ Sam Kendricks needed two tries to get over that height and that made all the difference in the medal tussle. Nilsen had struggled at 5.72, taking all three attempts to clear it, and also needed two tries at 5.62. Had he not gone over 5.82 first time, the title would have gone to Kendricks. Zach Bradford was third at 5.72.