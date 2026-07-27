Golden Horse–Winning Producer and Tyrannus Angel Awards Co-Founder Uses AI to Give Buried Stories a Second Chance

David Johnson Jiang speaking on the frontiers of AI cinema and storytelling David Johnson Jiang, Co-Founder and COO of Tyrannus Foundation David Johnson Jiang, a thirty-year veteran of film and media, recognized as a key behind-the-scenes producer partner with Jay Chou

David Johnson Jiang helps overlooked storytellers use AI and global industry pathways to bring buried scripts to visible screens.

AI should never replace creators; it should remove the barriers that kept their stories from ever being told,” David said. “The AI era only matters if it gives more voices a real chance to be heard.” — David Johnson Jiang

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For David Johnson Jiang (江秉承), Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, and juror of Tyrannus Angel Awards under Tyrannus Foundation, the story of this award did not begin with a red carpet. It began with the countless stories he saw disappear in silence.David currently serves as CEO of Dominant Culture and Chairman of the Taiwan IP Association, he has worked closely with the creative teams around Jay Chou(周杰倫) and Will Liu(劉畊宏), serving as producer on Jay Chou’s musical film The Rooftop (《天台》), named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the year’s top ten Asian films, and on the Taiwanese racing film Nezha (《叱吒風雲》), which won Best Action Choreography and received a Best Sound Effects nomination at the 58th Golden Horse Awards. He also served as Associate Producer on the Hollywood sci-fi action film Assassin (《靈魂刺殺令》), helping bring Taiwanese actress Hannah Quinlivan onto the same screen as Bruce Willis.What stayed with David most was not only the films that were completed, but also the stories that never had a chance to exist. In his view, filmmaking has long been reserved for those who could afford it. A typical film in the United States often requires at least US$1 million to produce, while in Asia the threshold is rarely below US$500,000. Even on productions reaching roughly US$10 million, the financial pressure remains intense, and nearly 80 percent of films never recover their investment. Behind the glamour of cinema, he saw a difficult truth: many powerful stories are not rejected because they lack heart, but because they lack capital.When AI technology began to mature, David recognized a historic opening. For the first time, tools emerged that could begin dismantling one financial barrier after another. The cost of turning imagination into moving images started to fall faster than many had expected. As an early leader in AI-focused film development in the Greater China region, he saw AI-assisted image generation, concept development, and trailer prototyping as more than technical advances. To him, they offered a way to revive stories that had been sealed away simply because no one could afford to tell them.At the same time, David has never believed AI should replace creators. In his view, AI can accelerate workflows and lower production costs, but it cannot replace artistic taste, empathy, or the human judgment that gives a story its soul. “AI should never replace creators; it should remove the barriers that kept their stories from ever being told,” David said. “The AI era only matters if it gives more voices a real chance to be heard.”That conviction shapes Tyrannus Angel Awards. The program was not created simply to hand out trophies, but to open a new path for creators whose work might otherwise remain unseen. With accessible AI tools, storytellers can build proof-of-concept trailers, test audience response, and approach investors with something more than aspiration. For David, this changes the old power dynamic by giving creators a stronger voice before they are asked to reshape their stories for the market.As COO and juror, David also cares deeply about the values hidden inside stories. He often recalls asking young people how they would earn rewards in a dinosaur-themed game. Most answered by killing or capturing dinosaurs; very few imagined that saving one could also earn a reward. For him, that moment was a reminder that film, television, and games do more than entertain. They quietly teach younger generations what success looks like, what behavior is rewarded, and what kind of world they should learn to build.That is also why Tyrannus Foundation’s mission reaches beyond cinema. Tyrannus Foundation is a Los Angeles–based, faith-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing faith-rooted storytelling through AI filmmaking, global cinema, and cultural exchange, while also supporting vulnerable children and families around the world. Its mission includes Influence, Rescue, and Educate, with a commitment to protecting suffering and at-risk children and using storytelling, culture, and media as instruments of hope and restoration.For David, the future of storytelling is therefore not only about better technology, but about better humanity. Through Tyrannus Angel Awards, he hopes to uplift works that imagine different kinds of victories—stories where courage does not always mean destruction, where strength can also mean protection, and where success can be measured in restoration as much as in triumph. Today, he is helping turn decades of experience across Asia-Pacific and American film into a framework that gives buried stories a second chance to be seen, heard, and shared.About Tyrannus FoundationTyrannus Foundation is a Los Angeles–based faith-based nonprofit whose mission is to Influence, Rescue, and Educate. It advances faith-rooted storytelling through AI filmmaking, global cinema, and cultural exchange, while supporting vulnerable children and families around the world through rescue initiatives, educational programs, and long-term restoration efforts.About Tyrannus Angel AwardsTyrannus Angel Awards is an international honors platform under Tyrannus Foundation that celebrates storytelling, creative excellence, and visionary work at the intersection of AI and cinema. The program seeks to identify and elevate extraordinary voices whose stories can shape culture and inspire hope.

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