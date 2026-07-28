Ouros Jewels Launches 2026 Engagement Ring Sale as Proposal Season Drives Demand for Lab Grown Diamond Rings

Ouros Jewels 25% OFF Sale 2026 Ouros Jewels Brand Logo

Ouros Jewels launches Engagement Ring Sale with 25% off lab grown diamond engagement rings and a complimentary diamond solitaire pendant on orders above $999.

We're launching this year's Engagement Ring Sale to give couples greater access to handcrafted lab-grown diamond engagement rings during one of the busiest proposal seasons of the year.” — Vijay Sarkheliya

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As proposal season approaches, jewelry retailer Ouros Jewels has announced its 2026 Engagement Ring Sale, offering 25% off more than 600 handcrafted lab grown diamond engagement ring designs through August 30. The company says the seasonal event reflects growing consumer demand for customizable engagement rings, vintage-inspired diamond cuts, and larger center stones at accessible price points.The limited-time promotion includes solitaire, halo, hidden halo, three-stone, Toi et Moi, bezel, bridal set, and custom engagement rings crafted with IGI or GIA-certified lab grown diamonds. Customers can also personalize their purchase with complimentary engraving, while qualifying orders above $999 include a complimentary diamond solitaire pendant necklace.The announcement comes during one of the busiest engagement ring shopping periods of the year, when many couples begin researching ring styles, diamond shapes, and customization options before proposals later in the year.According to Ouros Jewels, customer preferences continue to evolve beyond traditional round diamonds. The company has reported increasing interest in oval engagement rings and Old Mine Cut diamond rings , particularly among buyers seeking vintage-inspired designs that combine historic aesthetics with modern craftsmanship.The retailer's Old Mine Cut collection includes Old Mine Cushion, Old Mine Oval, Old Mine Pear, Old Mine Moval, Old Mine Marquise, Old Mine Heart, and Old Mine Radiant engagement rings, alongside Old European Cut engagement rings for customers who prefer a classic round antique diamond. The expanded collection reflects broader consumer interest in unique diamond cuts that differ from modern brilliant-cut styles."Today's engagement ring buyers are investing more time in understanding diamond cuts, craftsmanship, and personalization before making a purchase," said Vijay Sarkheliya, founder of Ouros Jewels.Ouros Jewels currently offers more than 600 engagement ring designs, allowing customers to customize diamond shape, carat weight, precious metal, setting style, and ring size. Every engagement ring is handcrafted to order using certified lab-grown diamonds and is available in multiple precious metals, including silver, 10K, 14K, and 18K gold as well as platinum.In addition to the engagement ring promotion, the company has also introduced a 25% discount on its lab grown round diamond hoop earrings as part of its seasonal jewelry event, extending savings across one of its most popular everyday jewelry categories.The 2026 Engagement Ring Sale runs from July 27 through August 30, 2026.About Ouros JewelsOuros Jewels specializes in affordable lab grown diamond engagement rings , offering more than 600 handcrafted designs with extensive customization options. The brand is also recognized for its growing collection of Old Mine diamond rings and vintage-inspired diamond jewelry, helping establish authority in antique-style lab-grown diamonds. Backed by strong customer trust through Trustpilot, Google Reviews, and thousands of verified customer reviews, Ouros Jewels continues to expand its reputation as a trusted destination for handcrafted diamond jewelry.

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