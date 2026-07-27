Teck Noc Launches Service to Track How Brands Appear in AI Search Answers

New service from Teck Noc monitors whether businesses are being cited by AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, as competitors already are.

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital marketing agency Teck Noc has launched AI Search Monitoring, a new service that tracks how and whether businesses are mentioned or cited in answers generated by AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity.The service is available as a standalone offering to any business, not only existing Teck Noc clients. It monitors a company's visibility across AI-generated answers the same way traditional SEO tools track search engine rankings, giving businesses a way to see whether they're being surfaced, and how often, when people ask AI tools questions relevant to their industry.Teck Noc says the launch responds to a shift it has observed among its client base: a growing number of businesses are checking whether they appear in AI-generated answers and finding that competitors do, while they don't.Unlike traditional search engine results pages, AI-generated answers typically surface a small number of sources, or none at all, when responding to a query. A business that ranks well on Google can still be absent from an AI-generated summary of the same topic. Teck Noc's monitoring service is designed to give businesses visibility into that gap before it costs them leads.AI Search Monitoring joins Teck Noc's existing services, which include SEO, paid advertising, conversion rate optimization, Google Business Profile management, web design, and reputation management.For more information on AI Search Monitoring, visit https://tecknoc.com/seo/ or call +1 888 926 4580.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.