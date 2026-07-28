Kuvings Philippines to Showcase Premium Juicing Solutions at WOFEX Manila 2026

Kuvings Philippines by Nuevo Showcases Juicing Solutions at WOFEX 2026 The Kuvings CB1000 features advanced vacuum blending technology and a low-noise design. Kuvings Hands Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium kitchen appliance brand Kuvings Philippines will participate in WOFEX Manila 2026 (World Food Expo), the Philippines' largest food and beverage trade show, taking place from July 29 to August 1, 2026, at the World Trade Center Manila and SMX Convention Center Manila.Visitors can meet Kuvings at Booth 2039, where the company will present its latest premium slow juicers and commercial juicing solutions designed for cafés, restaurants, hotels, juice bars, and other foodservice businesses. Throughout the four-day exhibition, attendees will have the opportunity to experience Kuvings' innovative technology through live product demonstrations and learn how premium cold-press juicing can enhance beverage quality and operational efficiency.Recognized as the Philippines' leading food and beverage industry event, WOFEX brings together thousands of industry professionals, manufacturers, distributors, entrepreneurs, chefs, and hospitality operators every year. The 2026 edition will once again serve as a comprehensive platform for sourcing new products, discovering industry trends, expanding business networks, and participating in educational programs.At this year's exhibition, Kuvings Philippines(Nuevo Comienzo) will showcase a comprehensive lineup of both residential and commercial juicing solutions. Visitors can experience the latest hands-free slow juicers, including the AUTO10S and AUTO6, as well as commercial models such as the CS600 Commercial Slow Juicer, CS700 Commercial Whole Slow Juicer, and the CB1000 Professional Vacuum Blender. Designed for households, cafés, restaurants, juice bars, and other foodservice businesses, Kuvings' innovative product range delivers premium performance, convenience, and exceptional beverage quality for every application.Kuvings continues to expand its presence worldwide by providing innovative juicing technology trusted by households and professional businesses in more than 90 countries. By participating in WOFEX Manila 2026, the company aims to strengthen partnerships with distributors, retailers, cafés, restaurants, and foodservice operators while demonstrating how premium juicing solutions can support today's growing demand for healthier beverages."We are excited to participate in WOFEX Manila, one of Southeast Asia's premier food and beverage exhibitions," said a representative from Kuvings Philippines. "The event provides an excellent opportunity to connect with industry professionals and showcase innovative juicing solutions that combine convenience, performance, and premium quality."Industry professionals, business owners, and visitors attending WOFEX Manila 2026 are invited to visit Kuvings at Booth 2039 to experience the latest juicing innovations firsthand and discover solutions tailored for both home and commercial applications.✨WOFEX Manila 2026- Dates: July 29 – August 1, 2026- Venue: World Trade Center Manila & SMX Convention Center Manila- Kuvings Booth(Nuevo Comienzo): 2039For more information about Kuvings Philippines and its premium slow juicers, please visit www.kuvings.ph

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.