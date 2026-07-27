Side Equity Ventures Announces The Appointment of Princess Anne Shek as Investment Advisory Partner.

Princess Anne Shek

Princess Anne Shek joins Side Equity as an Investment Advisory Partner.

The international reach and executive leadership access that Princess Anne Shek bring to Side Equity is limitless. We are amazingly lucky to have her join our ranks as a partner at Side Equity.” — HRH Dr. Nana Andam, General Partner, Side Equity Group

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Side Equity Ventures LLC-Fz, a global investment advisory firm with operations spanning Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, is pleased to announce the appointment of Princess Anne Shek as an Investment Advisory Partner.In her new role, Princess Anne will serve as the firm’s Asian Advisory networker, focusing on investment sourcing, strategic partnerships, and expanding Side Equity Ventures’ presence across key markets in Asia and beyond. Her extensive cross-border expertise and influential network will play a pivotal role in identifyinghigh-value opportunities and fostering enduring collaborations for the firm’s growing portfolio of companies.A Leader with Global Reach and InfluencePrincess Anne Shek is a highly respected international business leader and philanthropist known for her cross-border achievements and dedication to public welfare. As CEO and Chairperson of Victory KingProperties Limited since 1993, she has advised leading companies and high-net-worth individuals across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa on investment strategies, fundraising initiatives, and the global promotion ofadvanced technologies.Her distinguished career includes senior advisory positions at major real estate firms, where she cultivated strong client relationships and successfully managed high-value transactions. Her influence extends acrossnumerous chairmanships and advisory roles in prominent business, trade, and diplomatic associations worldwide. Princess Anne’s Rolodex of high-level connections across private and public sectors representsimmense strategic value to Side Equity Ventures and its portfolio companies.Statement from Side Equity Leadership:“We are thrilled to welcome Princess Anne Shek into the Partner’s circle at Side Equity Ventures. Her remarkable track record, unparalleled network across Asia and the Middle East, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision for strategic growth. Princess Anne’s addition strengthens our advisory capabilities and positions us to identify and capitalize on high-value opportunities in key markets. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to expand our global footprint.”— Mr. Keith Anthony McAllister, Partner, Side Equity GroupSide Equity Ventures is excited about the strategic value Princess Anne brings to the firm and looks forward to leveraging her insights to drive sustainable growth, foster meaningful partnerships, and deliver exceptional outcomes for stakeholders across the region and beyond.About Side Equity Ventures LLC-Fz:Side Equity Ventures is a forward-thinking global investment and advisory firm dedicated to building high-impact companies in technology, real estate, energy, infrastructure, and emerging sectors. With a strong presence in Asia and expanding operations across Africa and the Middle East, the firm focuses on creating long-term value through strategic investments, partnerships, and regional expertise. Side Equity Ventures is committed to fostering innovation, sustainable development,and transformative growth in the markets it serves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.