COAF Helps Bring International Electronic Artists to Armenia for Fundraising Festival

The COAF SMART Campus in Debed, Lori—a green region in the North of Armenia. On August 2nd, the venue will welcome Satori, Son of Son, and Tamada. On August 2nd, Armenia will welcome renowned international electronic music artists, including Satori, Son of Son, and Tamada. On August 22nd, acclaimed German artist Stephen Bodzin will perform at Garni Temple, in Armenia.

COAF and Turntables launch Horizon Festival, bringing global electronic artists to Armenia while raising funds for rural youth programs.

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the Armenian countryside, Horizon Festival is bringing together an international lineup of electronic music heavyweights for what promises to be one of the region’s most exciting new music events.Co-organized by the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) and Turntables, the three-part festival will unite renowned artists and their international fanbases in unforgettable settings across Armenia.The proceeds received by COAF will go directly toward funding their transformative programs for youth. The Horizon festival is held with the technological support and sponsorship of Team Telecom Armenia, whose ongoing backing of innovative and community-based initiatives fosters the development of new cultural and technology-driven formats across Armenia.Each festival experience unfolds as a carefully curated journey through sound, light, and energy. Music, cuisine, and immersive environments come together to create memorable moments from day to night.August 2nd—Satori, Son of Son, TamadaHorizon will launch on August 2 at the COAF SMART Campus, a sprawling venue nestled among the pastoral hills of Armenia’s northern Lori region. The inaugural event will feature performances by Satori, the celebrated Dutch producer and live performer known for blending organic instrumentation with melodic electronic music; Son of Son, the Swedish artist known as the Great Blondino, whose cinematic, genre-defying sound has earned a growing international following; and Tamada, the Georgian artist whose immersive live performances draw inspiration from his rich cultural heritage while pushing contemporary electronic music forward.August 22nd—Stephan BodzinOn August 22, Horizon will continue at the historic Garni Temple, just east of Armenia’s capital, with a headline performance by acclaimed German producer and live electronic artist Stephan Bodzin. The ancient Greco-Roman temple has quickly emerged as one of the region’s most striking settings for live music.The festival will conclude on September 25, with the location and lineup for its final event to be announced.For tickets, programming, and additional information, visit https://www.horizon-armenia.com/ __The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) is a nonprofit organization advancing rural communities in Armenia through education, healthcare, social services, and economic development. Since 2003, COAF has impacted 120,000+ lives across seven regions. COAF’s SMART Centers and holistic programs deliver world-class opportunities that help youth and communities thrive. Learn more at www.coaf.org

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