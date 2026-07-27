Karrie Dietz Appointed Principal as Nexus International School (Singapore) Celebrates 15 Years of Success

Nexus International School (Singapore) Karrie Dietz, Principal, Nexus International School (Singapore)

Nexus International School Singapore names Karrie Dietz principal from Aug 2026, ahead of its 15th anniversary, as it grows academics & facilities.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexus International School (Singapore) has appointed Karrie Dietz as its incoming principal, effective August 2026. The announcement comes as the school prepares to mark its 15th anniversary next year — a milestone year marked by enrollment growth, campus investment, and a focus on entrepreneurship and innovative learning.Dietz joins one of Singapore’s most internationally diverse schools, where no single nationality forms a dominant majority. The school offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) and the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) programs for students aged 3 to 18.A Principal Who FitsDietz brings over 30 years of leadership and teaching across schools in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and the United States. She holds a Master’s in Education from Hamline University, an Executive Certificate of Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Stanford University, and a fellowship at Columbia University. She is a board member of the East Asia Regional Council of Schools (EARCOS) and the Academy for International School Heads (AISH).“Every Nexus learner is going to come out as an adult ready to take on the challenges they will face after graduation, no matter where their journey takes them,” says Dietz. “Our teachers get to know your children really well. They understand that relationships are integral to great outcomes. ”Learning Beyond the ClassroomDietz steps into the role as the school sharpens its award-winning entrepreneurship and innovative curriculum. Year 10 students recently completed a Young Founders Boot Camp, during which one team designed a smart home integration platform that enables different brands of appliances to communicate with each other. They pitched it live to investors within hours. Year 12 students developed prosthetic limb designs for their IB projects after consulting an amputee living in Singapore. In primary and secondary, AI-assisted writing tools help build reflective learning habits. Importantly, technology is used intentionally and mobile phones are kept away during social periods. “We’re not just going to teach you facts from a book. We really are going to ask you to apply what you learn — not who you want to be when you grow up, but what problems you want to solve,” Dietz adds.A Milestone Year AheadAs it celebrates its 15th anniversary next year, Nexus reports strong academic results — including a student who received an unconditional offer from the University of Cambridge and another who was accepted into Italia Conti drama school in the UK. On campus, Nexus has upgraded its flexible learning spaces, added sports courts, and is expanding its IB facilities ahead of the 2026–2027 academic year.About Nexus International School (Singapore)Nexus International School (Singapore) is an IB World School offering education for students aged three to 18. With approximately 1,585 students from 60 nationalities, the school delivers the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP) alongside IGCSE qualifications. Nexus will also begin offering the High School Diploma for its oldest learners. The school is committed to personalized, globally minded education that prepares students for life well beyond the classroom.

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