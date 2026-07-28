Nomad Coffee Group Lands 25 Medals at Golden Bean Australasia 2026, Extending Black Bag Roasters’ Champion Run
Black Bag Roasters keeps its Large Chain Overall Champion title, six wins in seven years, while Veneziano Coffee Roasters sweeps every silver medal in the groupSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nomad Coffee Group has been recognised with 25 medals at Golden Bean Australasia 2026, one of the most competitive coffee roasting competitions in the region, reinforcing its position as one of Australia’s most awarded coffee collectives.
The result spans the full breadth of the group, from precision specialty roasting through Veneziano Coffee Roasters to large-scale retail and chain roasting through Black Bag Roasters. It builds on Black Bag’s record as Large Chain Overall Champion at Golden Bean Australasia, a title it has held six times in seven years.
Specialty brand Veneziano Coffee Roasters led the group’s haul, claiming every silver medal awarded across the group alongside a deep run of bronze through the Espresso, Milk and Pour Over categories. Black Bag Roasters added further medals across the contested Large Chain Espresso and Milk categories, representing retail and chain partners at national scale.
Golden Bean Australasia is one of the largest and most competitive roasting competitions in the region, open to roasters of every size and format. Medals are awarded through a rigorous blind cupping process judged on what is in the cup alone, which the industry recognises as a genuine benchmark of roasting quality.
Across the group, Veneziano Coffee Roasters competed as Nomad's specialty brand, accounting for the Espresso, Milk and Pour Over results. The Large Chain results were achieved through Black Bag Roasters, Nomad Coffee Group's private label and contract roasting division, which roasts for retail and chain partners including ALDI's Lazzio range.
Award Results:
Espresso
Veneziano Coffee Roasters - Soar Blend - BRONZE
Veneziano Coffee Roasters - Melbourne Blend - BRONZE
Veneziano Coffee Roasters - Winter Warmer Blend - SILVER
Veneziano Coffee Roasters - Colombia Las Moras Natural - BRONZE
Veneziano Coffee Roasters - Kenya Kamwangi Washed - BRONZE
Veneziano Coffee Roasters - Panama Altieri Luci Natural Gesha - SILVER
Veneziano Coffee Roasters - Panama Kotowa Las Brujas Natural Gesha - BRONZE
Milk
Veneziano Coffee Roasters - Soar Blend - BRONZE
Veneziano Coffee Roasters - Melbourne Blend - BRONZE
Veneziano Coffee Roasters - Winter Warmer Blend - SILVER
Sourced Medium 1kg - BRONZE
Pour over
Veneziano Coffee Roasters - Colombia Las Moras Natural - BRONZE
Veneziano Coffee Roasters - Kenya Kamwangi Washed - BRONZE
Veneziano Coffee Roasters - Colombia Las Margaritas Washed CGLE - SILVER
Veneziano Coffee Roasters - Panama Altieri Luci Natural Gesha - BRONZE
Veneziano Coffee Roasters - Panama Kotowa Las Brujas Natural - BRONZE
Large Chain Espresso
The Coffee Club Australia - Three Stories Chapter 2 - BRONZE
Market Kitchen - Medium Roast - BRONZE
Aldi Australia - Lazzio Luxe Blend - BRONZE
Aldi Australia - Lazzio Medium Roast Blend - BRONZE
Large Chain Milk
The Coffee Club New Zealand - Signature Blend - BRONZE
San Churro - Cafe de la Casa - BRONZE
Aldi Australia - Lazzio Luxe Reserve Guatemala - BRONZE
Aldi Australia - Luxe Reserve Nicaragua - BRONZE
Aldi Australia - Lazzio Medium Roast Blend - BRONZE
Golden Bean Coffee Roasters Competition (AU)
“Proud of the entire Nomad Coffee Group team for this recognition at Golden Bean Australasia 2026. From sourcing through to the roast, results like these come from years of work by people who genuinely care about what ends up in the cup. To see Veneziano recognised across multiple categories, alongside the continued performance of our Black Bag Roasters division, speaks for the depth of craft across our whole group. This one is for the roasters, quality team, and every cafe and retail partner who has backed up,” said Craig Dickson, CEO, Nomad Coffee Group.
The results reflect the full breadth of Nomad Coffee Group's roasting capability, from precision specialty production through Veneziano to large-scale retail and chain roasting through Black Bag Roasters. Across every category, the same commitment to quality, consistency and flavour integrity underpins the work.
Pardis Mahdavi
BYOND Agency
+61 478 416 629
pardis@byond-agency.com
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