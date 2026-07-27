Survivor Who Exposed Phillips Exeter Academy Teacher Publishes Memoir on Grooming, Delayed Recognition, Accountability

Capable of Betrayal by Michael Caven

Capable of Betrayal recounts one survivor's experience, but it also examines the effects of grooming, misplaced trust, and the complicated journey toward recognizing abuse years after it occurred.” — Michael Caven

PHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than three decades after helping New Hampshire authorities expose and prosecute a trusted educator who sexually abused teenage boys, survivor Michael Caven is telling the full story in his new memoir, Capable of Betrayal: A Survivor Takes Down the Phillips Exeter Academy Sex Predator. More than a personal account, the book explores grooming, delayed recognition, institutional trust, and the lifelong journey toward accountability.

Abused in 1978 on Long Island by teacher Larry Lane Bateman, Caven later learned that Bateman had continued teaching at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire. In 1991, Caven turned over hundreds of illicit videos and photographs to New Hampshire authorities and became an important witness in the prosecution that ultimately led to Bateman's conviction.

"Capable of Betrayal recounts one survivor's experience, but it also examines the lasting effects of grooming, misplaced trust, and the complicated journey toward recognizing abuse years after it occurred," said Caven. "My hope is that the book helps other survivors understand that healing and accountability are possible, no matter how many years have passed."

Drawing on his experience as both a survivor and a retired psychotherapist, Caven writes not only about what happened but also why so many survivors remain silent for years before coming forward. His memoir offers insight into the psychological realities of grooming, trauma, shame, and delayed recognition—issues that continue to shape conversations about abuse and institutional accountability today.

While Capable of Betrayal recounts deeply personal events, its broader message is one of resilience. Caven believes that speaking the truth, even decades later, can help survivors reclaim their voices while encouraging institutions to confront difficult histories with honesty and transparency.

About Michael Caven

Michael Caven, MS, is a retired psychotherapist, author, and advocate whose writing explores resilience, accountability, LGBTQ history, and the enduring effects of trauma. He is also the author of Spilling the Tea: Adventures in a Texas Gay Bar Empire. Originally from New York, Caven now lives in Vietnam.

Available for Interviews

Michael Caven is available to discuss:

• Survivor advocacy and recovery

• Grooming and delayed recognition of abuse

• Why male survivors often remain silent for decades

• Institutional accountability

• Writing Capable of Betrayal

• The journey from silence to speaking publicly



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