Crease Group Tripled Revenue to $10 Million Just in 12 Month With ClickUp and AI Automation

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Crease Group tripled revenue from $3M to $10M in 12 months with a full ClickUp implementation and AI automation #ClickUp #Automation #Operations

Scaling seemed unimaginable with the state of operations we had. We were doing everything manually via spreadsheets, and all of our leads were coming in by email, which was unmanageable.” — Camille, Head of Sales, Crease Group

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camel Tech, a business systemization consultancy, today reported that client Crease Group, a global clothing manufacturing company supporting brands from concept through production, increased annual revenue from $3 million to $10 million within 12 months while maintaining a team of approximately 15 employees.The growth followed a full ClickUp implementation paired with workflow automation across the business, rather than an expansion in staff. Crease Group had been managing order tracking, manufacturer coordination, supplier relationships, and international shipments between the United States and China entirely through manual spreadsheets. Sales leads arrived by email with no customer relationship management system in place, leaving inquiries to be tracked individually across inboxes."Scaling seemed unimaginable with the state of operations we had," said Camille, Head of Sales at Crease Group. "We were doing everything manually via spreadsheets because we started as a startup, and all of our leads were coming in by email, which was unmanageable."The constraint was duplication rather than workload. Because no single system held the current state of an order, the same information was maintained in several places at once. A shipment status could exist in a spreadsheet, an email thread, and an individual team member's recollection simultaneously, with no mechanism to reconcile them."Given the number of moving parts across our business, clear and efficient communication is essential," said Jasmin Ayon, Director of Operations at Crease Group. "Before working with Camel Tech, we often found ourselves updating the same tasks across multiple platforms, which created inefficiencies and slowed down our workflows."Camel Tech began by mapping Crease Group's existing workflows and producing written documentation of how work moved through the business, from initial inquiry through production and delivery. That documentation established the structure for the ClickUp implementation and determined which processes were automated.The build consolidated the company's operations into ClickUp as a single system of record. It included an automated customer relationship management system to replace email-based lead handling, a project management structure built from scratch to track production, and integrations connecting the company's Shopify storefront, email, and booking functions into the same environment.Automation was layered across the structure once it was in place. Routine status updates, handoffs between departments, and lead routing now run without manual intervention, removing the repeated data entry that had previously accompanied every order.Dashboards built within ClickUp now connect Crease Group's Sales, Account Management, Design, and Merchandising functions, which previously required the same task to be updated across multiple platforms. Work entered once is visible to every function that depends on it."They shaped our strategy and operations at the same time, which was incredible," said Camille. "Now our entire operation is streamlined and automated, and everybody is aligned with strategy and vision. As a team lead, I am relaxed knowing that nothing is slipping through the cracks or going unnoticed."Jasmin Ayon reported a comparable change in coordination speed. "The result has been a significant improvement in both the speed and organization of our internal communication and project management," she said.The outcome runs counter to a common assumption in operations-heavy industries, where rising order volume is typically met with additional hiring. Crease Group's revenue increase of more than 200 percent was absorbed by the team already in place."The instinct when order volume climbs is to hire," said Imrul, Founder of Camel Tech. "But when the same shipment status lives in a spreadsheet, an email thread, and someone's memory at the same time, the team is not at capacity. It is duplicating work. Removing that duplication is what created room to triple revenue on the team they already had."Camel Tech reports comparable patterns across its client base of more than 100 companies, including an average 32 percent reduction in manual task volume and approximately 360 hours saved annually per employee.The consultancy applies a fixed sequence across engagements. Existing processes are documented first, fragmented tools are consolidated into a single platform second, and handoffs between departments are automated third. Artificial intelligence tooling is introduced only after those stages are complete, on the basis that automating an undocumented process reproduces its errors at greater speed."Working with Imrul and the team has been great," said John Crease, Founder of Crease Group. "They are true professionals, diligent, honest, and deliver on what they say."Additional client outcomes are available on the Camel Tech website.About Camel TechCamel Tech LLC is a business systemization consultancy that helps small and midsize businesses replace fragmented, manual operations with centralized AI automated systems. The firm is a ClickUp Verified Solution Partner, a Notion Solutions Partner, and an official Monday.com partner, with more than 100 implementations completed across 15 industries. Camel Tech serves clients in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

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