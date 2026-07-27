President Xi Jinping Speaks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the Phone

On the morning of July 27, President Xi Jinping took a phone call from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

President Xi noted that in recent years, China and Brazil have made good progress in building a community with a shared future and synergizing development strategies. This has played an important role in promoting respective national development and the wellbeing of the two peoples, and provided much-needed stability to the turbulent world. This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the launch of China’s 15th Five Year Plan for economic and social development. Brazil also has important domestic political agenda. China is ready to further strengthen strategic coordination with Brazil at bilateral and multilateral levels, and sustain the sound momentum of building a community with a shared future.

President Xi stressed that facing new circumstances and new challenges, China and Brazil, as important members of the Global South, should firmly stand on the right side of history and the progress of human civilization, and play a more constructive role in reforming and improving the global governance system and upholding international fairness and justice. The two sides should jointly advance the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation, steer it in the right direction, maintain BRICS solidarity, produce more outcomes, and write a new chapter of uniting for strength within the Global South. China values Brazil’s international standing and important influence, supports its efforts in safeguarding sovereignty and independence, opposing external interference, and maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world.

President Lula said that the building of a Brazil-China community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet has made sound progress, cooperation across various areas has enjoyed fast development, bilateral trade has reached record high, and activities under the Brazil-China Year of Culture have solidified the foundation of popular support for friendship between the two countries. Brazil looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in such areas as artificial intelligence (AI), energy and minerals, and welcomes more Chinese companies to invest in Brazil, to make bilateral cooperation more diversified and more fruitful. Brazil congratulates China on successfully hosting the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and commends President Xi Jinping’s vision of promoting open and inclusive international cooperation and global governance on AI. Brazil is ready to step up multilateral coordination with China, uphold the authority of the U.N., strengthen BRICS solidarity and cooperation, firmly safeguard multilateralism and oppose power politics, stay committed to resolving hotspots through dialogue and consultation, to jointly safeguard international fairness and justice and world peace and stability.