Remarks by Chinese Consul General in Chicago Wang Baodong at the China–U.S. Youth Softball Friendship Exchange Event

Distinguished Guests, Dear Friends, and Players,

Good Morning!

It’s a big pleasure to be invited to this opening ceremony of the China-U.S. Youth Softball Exchange Event, and have this opportunity to visit the City of Oskaloosa. On behalf of the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago, I would like to extend my warm welcome to the Shanghai Baseball Team, and our sincere appreciation for the long-lasting support of the Musco Lighting and friends from Iowa for youth exchanges between our two countries. I wish this event a full success! As the United States celebrated its 250th anniversary of Independence, I would also like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all American friends present today.

Not long ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Trump had a successful meeting in Beijing, where they agreed on a new vision of building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability. This provides strategic guidance for China-U.S. relations over the next three years and beyond. During this summit, both presidents spoke about the importance of promoting people-to-people exchanges. President Xi welcomes more young Americans to visit and study in China. President Trump has also said multiple times that he welcomes Chinese students to the United States. President Xi’s important initiative to invite 50,000 young Americans to China on exchange and study programs over a period of five years since 2023, has now met the target two and a half years ahead of schedule.

President Xi Jinping has pointed out that young people are full of vitality and dreams. They represent the future and hope of China-U.S. relations as well as that of the world. Today, I would like to share three hopes for you:

First, play by the rules and show respect. Only by competing under the rules in a friendly manner, can both teams show skill, character, and sportsmanship. It is also the way how our two major countries should get along. China and U.S. differ in social systems, stages of development, history and culture. It is only natural that we have competition. Both sides should treat each other with mutual respect, uphold the bottom line of peaceful coexistence, compete in a healthy and fair way that brings out the best in each other and follows the rules, so as to achieve a win-win outcome. I hope your young people from both countries will follow the direction set by the Beijing summit between the two Presidents, uphold the spirit of sportsmanship, and play a wonderful game!

Second, learning from one another and make progress together. The beauty of sports lies not only in scoring runs yourself, but also in learning from your opponent and improve yourself. It is the same case with China-U.S. relations. The year marks the launch of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development, which unveils new chapters in China’s high-quality development, and provides valuable development opportunities to all, including the United States, called by many people as “China opportunity 2.0”. Looking forward, while continuing to provide even greater “market dividends”, China will also offer more and more “innovation dividends” with its technological progress and industrial upgrading for global enterprises like Musco Lighting. The Beijing summit has drawn up the blueprint for practical cooperation. I hope your young people will not only make progress through competition, but also devote to use your knowledge, creativity, and energy to help China and the United States work together in various fields.

Third, making friends through competition and carrying on friendships. 41 years ago, President Xi Jinping visited the U.S. for the first time, and Iowa was the first stop, where he forged deep friendship with Ms. Lande and many other “Old Friends”. President Xi had made the touching statement that “To me, you are America”. Now, with the care of President Xi himself and the support and efforts of all friends from Iowa, the friendship between China and Iowa has grown and flourished. Over a thousand Iowan young students have paid visits to China through the “50,000 in 5 years” initiative, and made good friends with Chinese students. The future of China-U.S. relations lies with the youth. I hope your young people will take this opportunity to write new stories of China-Iowa friendship, injecting fresh youthful energy into the stable, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

May this exchange hit a splendid home run for China-Iowa and China-U.S. relations. Thank you all!