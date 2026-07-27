Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus Yang Yundong Pays a Courtesy Call on Deputy Minister of Culture of Cyprus Vasiliki Kassianidou

On 22 July 2026, Ambassador of China to Cyprus Yang Yundong paid a courtesy call on Deputy Minister of Culture of Cyprus Vasiliki Kassianidou. The meeting was also attended by Mr Giorgos Papageorgiou, Permanent Secretary of the Deputy Ministry of Culture.

Ambassador Yang noted that both China and Cyprus boast time-honored histories and splendid civilizations, and bilateral cultural cooperation has witnessed remarkable achievements in recent years. China stands ready to work with Cyprus to promote mutual learning among civilizations, enhance people-to-people exchanges, and carry forward the traditional friendship.

Deputy Minister Kassianidou congratulated Ambassador Yang on his assumption of the new post, spoke highly of the cultural cooperation between the two countries, and expressed the expectation to further strengthen exchanges and collaboration with China in the cultural field.