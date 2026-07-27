Chinese Consul General in Johannesburg Pan Qingjiang Attends China (Shenzhen)-South Africa (Johannesburg) Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference

On July 20, 2026, Mr. Pan Qingjiang, Consul General of China in Johannesburg attended the China (Shenzhen)-South Africa (Johannesburg) Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference. The event was also attended by Ms. Liu Junlin, Vice Chairman of Shenzhen General Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Sunshine Myende, Executive Chairperson of National Youth Development Agency, and business representatives.

Mr. Pan briefed in his speech the development achievements of China under the leadership of CPC over the past 105 years. He reaffirmed China’s commitment to peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit, to further expanding high-level opening-up, and to promoting fruitful outcomes in economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa as well as between China and South Africa especially through leveraging its zero-tariff policy for African countries. Mr. Pan expressed his hope that the conference would further enhance sub-national exchanges and practical cooperation, and contribute to the development of China-South Africa relations.